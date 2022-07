Kim Kardashian may be responsible for putting her famous family on the map with Keeping Up With The Kardashians, but any fan knows that Kris Jenner is really the boss. To say the momager is powerful is an understatement. She is always working on everything going on in her famous children’s universes, including having a hand in how it all gets filmed for us to watch. She loves to unwind with a cocktail, rock a powerful haircut, and proclaim her love for her massive family. Kris is the simple, yet mysteriously fascinating woman who pulls all of the strings.

