Tallahassee, FL

Hamilton Named As Lapchick Award Recipient

By Chuck Walsh
 4 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State Head Coach Leonard Hamilton, who has been named as the Coach Year in the ACC three times and in the Big East twice during his illustrious career, is one of four recipients of the Joe Lapchick Character Award which will be presented on September 16 in...

Jordan Travis Named To Maxwell Award Watch List

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis has been named to the Maxwell Award Watch List, it was announced Monday. Travis enters his redshirt junior year after firmly establishing himself as FSU’s starting quarterback during the 2021 campaign. Florida State posted a 5-3 record in games he started, and he finished the year passing for 1,539 yards and 15 touchdowns while adding 530 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. His rushing touchdowns total tied for the team lead, and he was named the team’s Offensive MVP following the season. Travis finished the year ranked fifth in the ACC with a 62.9 completion percentage and was one of four ACC players to pass for at least 1,500 yards and rush for at least 500 yards. In last year’s 31-28 victory over Miami, Travis had a career-high 336 yards of total offense, including a career-best 254 passing yards, and in the 35-25 win at North Carolina he became the first FSU player to have three passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns in the same game.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Parker Messick Drafted in Second Round by Cleveland Guardians

– Redshirt sophomore Parker Messick was selected with the 54th overall pick in the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft, taken in the second round by the Cleveland Guardians Sunday night. Messick, from Plant City, Florida, has the best career strikeout-to-walk ratio in Florida State history, striking out 289 batters and...
PLANT CITY, FL
Pensky Announces Soccer Assistant Coaches

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State head soccer coach Brian Pensky has announced his coaching staff for the 2022 season. Pensky has added 14-year MLS veteran Bobby Shuttleworth and former ECNL Director for Richmond United, Aaron Brunner as his two assistant coaches. The two of them join Pensky and volunteer assistant coach Andrew Hudson.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Indoor Volleyball Earns USMC-AVCA Team Academic Award

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Seminoles.com) – The Florida State Volleyball Team was one of several collegiate programs to earn the United States Marine Corps-American Volleyball Coaches Association Team Academic Award, announced on Monday by the AVCA. The award, initiated in the 1992–93 academic year, honors volleyball teams that maintain a year-long...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Aaron Brunner

Aaron Brunner joins the Florida State coaching staff after serving as the ECNL Director, Director of Operations, and Head Coach for Richmond United/Strikers over the last 10 years. Brunner also works with the United States Women’s Senior National Team as an opponent scout. Since 2015, he has worked with multiple youth national teams within the United States Soccer Federation serving as the Talent ID Scout for the Women’s Youth National Teams (u14, u15 and u17) from 2015 through 2018. During that time Brunner also served as the U.S. Soccer Training Center Program Liaison for Virginia. He was also an opponent scout for the u15 and u17 Women’s National Team during their CONCACAF Championships.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Cunningham and Bracy Take Silver at World Championships

EUGENE, Ore. – A pair of former Florida State track and field athletes put together phenomenal performances on the world stage at the World Championships in Eugene, Ore. Trey Cunningham and Marvin Bracy each took home silver for Team USA in the 110m hurdles and 100m dash, respectively. In...
EUGENE, OR

