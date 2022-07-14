ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Blues' Josh Leivo: Signs with St. Louis

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Leivo signed a one-year, $750,000 contract with the Blues on Thursday, per Jim...

www.cbssports.com

FanSided

4 predictions for St. Louis Cardinals in 2022 MLB Draft

The St. Louis Cardinals hold the No. 22 pick in the 2022 MLB Draft. These are some mock drafts of who the Cardinals might select. The Major League Baseball Draft is this Sunday at 7:00 ET in Los Angeles. The Baltimore Orioles will have the first overall pick in the draft, followed by Arizona, Texas, Pittsburgh and Washington.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals’ Dakota Hudson, Juan Yepez land on IL

More injury news for the St. Louis Cardinals as RHP Dakota Hudson and rookie standout Juan Yepez hit the IL on Saturday ahead of the All-Star break. Disappointing news for the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday, as both Dakota Hudson and rookie slugger Juan Yepez land on the injured list for the club. In corresponding moves, the club has recalled Zack Thompson and Lars Nootbaar from AAA Memphis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Bruins' Jack Ahcan: Signs one-year extension

Ahcan signed a one-year, $750,000 contract with the Bruins on Sunday, Joe Haggerty of BostonHockeyNow.com reports. Ahcan made six appearances for Boston last season, scoring one goal, but he spent most of the campaign with Providence, where he totaled six goals and 23 points across 45 games. He'll have an opportunity to secure a role at the NHL level to start the 2022-23 season, but it's unlikely he cracks fantasy relevancy.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Royals' Sebastian Rivero: Heads back to minors

The Royals optioned Rivero to Double-A Northwest Arkansas following Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Blue Jays. Kansas City needed to open up space on the 26-man active roster with 10 players set to return from the restricted list in advance of the team's first game out of the All-Star break next weekend, so Rivero was a logical candidate to return to the minors. After his call-up Thursday when a wave of players were deactivated for the series in Toronto due to their vaccination statuses, Rivero started twice and appeared off the bench in the other two contests of the four-game slate, going 0-for-5 with two strikeouts.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

4 ways the St. Louis Cardinals can win the trade deadline

The St. Louis Cardinals are in the thick of the playoff race and could use some boosts to their roster, here is how they can win the MLB Trade Deadline. The St. Louis Cardinals are in the thick of a division race with the Milwaukee Brewers and hanging onto a Wild Card spot at the moment. Any given night, the Redbirds can look like a team that could compete with the likes of the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, or Atlanta Braves, and other days their roster holes stop them from reaching their potential. If the club is serious about making a run in 2022, which they are more than capable of, there are a few moves the club needs to make.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Cardinals Fan Shows Off A Fun Prize From Adam Wainwright

Each day after he pitches, Adam Wainwright does a little something called a “Day After Pitching Old Man Walk.”. The St. Louis Cardinals ace will take walks around certain ballparks the day after he pitches and take in the sights and sounds of the stadiums and the many different cities.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Rockies' Austin Gomber: Permits three runs in no-decision

Gomber registered a no-decision during Sunday's 8-3 loss to Pittsburgh, allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts in five innings. Gomber surrendered an unearned run in the first inning and two earned runs in the third after two walks came home on a two-out Jake Marisnick double. The 28-year-old has assembled a decent four-start stretch to open July -- featuring 4.15 ERA across 21.2 innings -- after compiling a 6.55 ERA through his first 14 turns. Gomber concludes the first half with a 5.97 ERA and 1.45 WHIP with 67 strikeouts in 89 innings across 18 starts.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Nationals' Erasmo Ramirez: Scoreless in short start

Ramirez allowed one hit over three shutout frames in Sunday's win over Atlanta. He struck out two and did not factor in the decision. After Dansby Swanson singled in the first inning, Ramirez retired the next eight batters he faced as the Nationals jumped out to an early lead. The 32-year-old righty lowered his season ERA to 4.26 through 44.1 frames. It was his third outing of the year that lasted at least three innings and his first since June 17.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

White Sox's Jake Burger: Rehab delayed by illness

Burger (hand) won't begin his rehab assignment Friday as previously reported, as he's come down with an illness, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Burger was supposed to start working his way back from a bruised right hand with Triple-A Charlotte but will wait at least one more day to do so. It already seemed likely that the White Sox could wait to activate him until the beginning of the second half, so this delay may not actually affect his ultimate return date unless the illness winds up costing him more than a day or two.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Royals' Brewer Hicklen: Back with Triple-A squad

The Royals returned Hicklen to Triple-A Omaha following Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Blue Jays. Since Hicklen joined the Royals as a replacement for one of the 10 players who were placed on the restricted list prior to Thursday's series opener in Toronto, he won't be exposed to waivers even while he comes off the 40-man roster as he heads back to Omaha. Hicklen didn't make any starts during the four-game series with the Blue Jays but went a collective 0-for-2 with a run scored while seeing usage off the bench in each contest.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Cardinals’ Miles Mikolas will have to reschedule wholesome family plans after All-Star call

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas already has plans for the All-Star break, but unfortunately, he will now have to reschedule and adjust them. After all, Mikolas needs to head to Los Angeles real soon as he takes part in the MLB All-Star Game scheduled on Tuesday. The Cardinals right-hander has been named as a replacement in the annual showcase, filling in for Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryse Wilson: Called up, will start Sunday

The Pirates recalled Wilson from Triple-A Indianapolis and will have him start Sunday's game against the Rockies in Colorado, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Reliever Chase De Jong (knee) was placed on the 15-day injured list to open up a spot on the active roster for Wilson, who...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Ryan Weber: Notches three-inning save

Weber earned the save over the Red Sox on Saturday, pitching three scoreless innings during which he allowed one hit and one walk while striking out one batter. Weber made his first big-league appearance since July 2 -- and just his third in the majors this season -- and ended up closing out the game after Jameson Taillon covered the first six innings. Weber came in with the Yankees holding a nine-run lead, so he was credited with his first career big-league save despite facing very little stress. He's allowed only one earned run over 7.2 innings for New York this season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Brewers' Luis Urias: On bench in second straight

Urias is out of the lineup for a second consecutive contest in Sunday's series finale in San Francisco. Though manager Craig Counsell hasn't provided an update yet, Urias' absence from the lineup for the second straight day suggests he may be nursing an injury. Jace Peterson will pick up another start at third base in place of Urias, who takes a .223/.314/.384 slash line for the season into the All-Star break.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Not starting Friday

Sheets is out of the lineup for Friday's game at Minnesota. Sheets is in a 1-for-12 rut and will remain on the bench Friday for the third time in the past four games. Leury Garcia will man right field while Andrew Vaughn serves as the designated hitter.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Luis Robert: Removed with lightheadedness

Robert exited Friday's game at Minnesota due to lightheadedness. Robert walked in his lone plate appearance before being replaced in the field for the bottom of the second inning. The specifics of the situation remain unclear, and the 24-year-old should be considered day-to-day until his status is updated.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Cal Raleigh: On base four times in win

Raleigh went 2-for-3 with two walks and two runs in a win over the Rangers on Friday. The slugging backstop didn't garner any extra-base hits as he's usually prone to do, but Raleigh still came through with a rewarding performance for fantasy managers. The 25-year-old has now reached safely in four straight games, and Friday's performance pushed his average to .203, its highest point since April 14.
SEATTLE, WA

