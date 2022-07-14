ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keanu Reeves to Host Formula One Docuseries for Disney+

By K.J. Yossman
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
Keanu Reeves is working on a documentary about Formula One for Disney+, Variety has learned.

The as-yet-untitled four-part docuseries will reportedly focus on Formula 1 managing director Ross Brawn, who in 2009 bought the Honda team, renamed it Brawn GP and took it to two unprecedented championship victories.

Reeves will host the doc and has already been conducting interviews. Among those believed to be on board are former Ferrari chairman Luca di Montezemolo, whom Reeves was pictured with last month, and drivers Jenson Button and Rubens Barrichello. Brawn himself is also set to take part.

All3Media-owned North One Television is understood to be producing the series.

Reeves has long been known as a speed freak with an extensive motorcycle collection. He even founded his own motorcycle manufacturer, Arch Motorcycle, with Gard Hollinger.

Last week, Reeves was pictured at the British Grand Prix in Silverstone, U.K. (pictured above), where he spoke to a local racing journalist about the doc. “We want to tell that amazing remarkable story [of Brawn GP],” he said. “There is so much to talk about.”

“A friend of mine was telling me the story and I was so struck by it and he was actually working for Brawn back in the day in publicity and he’s a producer/director and so we were like, well let’s tell that story, let’s try and tell that story,” the “John Wick” star continued.

“It’s been really great to be able to learn more about what was going on in Formula One that year. It wasn’t just the cars, new regulations, FOTA [the Formula One Teams Association], breakaway series. I mean there was just so much happening in Formula One at that time. The world of Formula One was just extraordinary. I mean, it’s always extraordinary, but in that year with Brawn GP I think something really special happened.”

Reps for Disney+ declined to confirm the commission but it’s believed the show will air on the streamer in fall 2023.

Formula One is something of a hot topic right now with multiple projects connected to the racing competition in the works. Brad Pitt, John Krasinski and Jerry Bruckheimer have teamed up for a Formula One movie, which has been snapped up by Apple Studios, while a series about ex-Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone is also in the works. Italian studio Fandango are also working on a Formula One-themed series, about the competition’s first female driver.

