How would you like to win $100,000 from T-Mobile? You don't even have to be a T-Mobile subscriber to enter the carrier's Home Run Derby Bracket Challenge. Those 18 years of age who are legal residents of the United States including the District of Columbia and the US commonwealths, territories, and possessions, or are residents of Canada (excluding Quebec) who are 18 years of age or older in their state/territory/province of residence, are allowed to compete for the $100,000.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO