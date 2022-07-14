ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

MAGA pastor says climate activists are being controlled by ‘demons’

By Gustaf Kilander
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20rKrK_0gflYzWs00

Right-wing MAGA Pastor Lance Wallnau went on a rant against climate activists, claiming that they are controlled by “demons”.

“The environmentalists are crazy. They are more fanatical than al Qaeda. In Europe, they're the reason why Germany is dependent on Russia for its energy because they shut down energy,” he said on his show Flash Point this week, without providing evidence for his outlandish claims.

“We had full spectrum energy dominance under Donald Trump. The first thing Biden did is he shut it down,” he added. “We’ve got the ability to have our own gas and oil from Pennsylvania, to Texas to Alaska, but we're going with our hat in our hand to Saudi Arabia to ask for help, because the environmentalist people are crazy. They're under the control of demons. I'm telling you, and Biden and these politicians are under the control of them.”

The pastor was quickly slammed for his comments, an excerpt of which was tweeted by watchdog Right Wing Watch.

“These people seriously need help. If they think the people who care about the earth are worse than Al Qaeda, they need to take a good look in the mirror, because it’s likely themselves who are under demonic possession,” one Twitter user said.

“Dude... if you actually BELIEVED any of the bulls**t you sell the ignorant masses, you’d be totally fucked ‘cause Jesus has a very special place in hell for people who actively work to harm God’s planet and his creatures on it,” Paul Kowal tweeted.

“This is just hate speech. He does not know what he’s talking about, and there is nothing spiritual in what he is saying,” Michael Battle added.

In 2020, Russia supplied more than half of Germany’s natural gas and around a third of its oil. Around half of the country’s coal came from Russia, according to Reuters.

“Some blame a ... misjudgment stretching back 50 years, based on a fallacy that authoritarian countries can be transformed through trade,” The Guardian reported last month.

“Following the 1973 oil crisis, [German Chancellor Helmut] Schmidt became convinced that the Soviet Union represented a more reliable supplier of energy for Germany than the Gulf states,” reporter Patrick Wintour wrote.

The US is the top oil producer in the world, followed by Russia and Saudi Arabia, according to the US Energy Information Administration.

Mr Biden told The Jerusalem Post that his trip to Saudi Arabia is about “stability in the Middle East. It is overwhelmingly in the interest of the US to have stability in the Middle East, and the interest of Israel and the US is for Israel to be more integrated in the Middle East”.

During his visit to Israel, Prime Minister Yair Lapid asked Mr Biden to deliver a message on behalf of Israel to the Arab leaders he’ll meet with in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: “Our hand is outstretched for peace.”

“Your visit to Saudi Arabia is important for Israel and for the region,” Mr Lapid added. “For our security and for the future prosperity of the Middle East.”

The president will visit Saudi Arabia after calling the kingdom a “pariah” nation as a presidential candidate and releasing a US intelligence finding last year that showed the kingdom’s de facto leader, Mohammed bin Salman, likely approved the 2018 killing of writer and journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Mr Biden declined to commit to mentioning Mr Khashoggi’s murder when he meets with the crown prince.

“I always bring up human rights,” Mr Biden said at a news conference. “But my position on Khashoggi has been so clear. If anyone doesn’t understand it, in Saudi Arabia or anywhere else, then they haven’t been around for a while.”

Mr Biden has previously called the plot to kill Mr Khashoggi “outrageous”.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Comments / 207

Jerry C.
3d ago

That's ridiculous. It's my opinion that pastors of churches who get themselves Involved in such political fights should lose their tax exempt status.

Reply(21)
98
Charles Howe
2d ago

If we had developed renewable energy years ago like we should have. We would not be in the mess we are in being not so dependent on the oil companies!! Time to start taxing the church!!

Reply(5)
46
Terry R Green
3d ago

Lance is a heretic and a very dangerous man. I’m a minister and I’d tell everyone to run for their lives away from him! Run!!

Reply(19)
78
Related
The Independent

Prince Harry challenges divided world to reclaim democracies

Britain’s Prince Harry challenged people everywhere Monday to adopt Nelson Mandela’s spirit of hope in today’s divided world to reclaim democracies and leave a better future for children, movingly citing the inspiration of the anti-apartheid leader on his own life and his memories of his late mother, Princess Diana.
SOCIETY
Newsweek

Adam Kinzinger Warns Christians of 'False Prophets' in Evangelical Group

GOP Representative Adam Kinzinger warned fellow Christians about an evangelical Christian group that he said is led by "false prophets" in a Thursday tweet. The Illinois Republican, who is not seeking reelection and is a staunch critic of former President Donald Trump, retweeted a post of a viral video clip from a FlashPoint Live Church event on July 1 at the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia. The speakers at the event included preacher Gene Bailey, evangelical leader Lance Wallnau, preacher Mario Murillo and pastor Hank Kunneman.
DULUTH, GA
Newsweek

Donald Trump 'Takes Back Over' Government in Four Months, Pastor Says

Reverend Shane Vaughn predicted that former President Donald Trump will be taking "back over" control of the government in four months, citing the upcoming midterm elections when Republicans are expected by many analysts to win back the House and possibly the Senate as well. Many Christian pastors and self-described prophets...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Alaska State
State
Texas State
The Independent

‘Relishing prospect of martyrdom’: Steve Bannon accused of treating trial as theatre arriving for court in three shirts

Jury selection is underway in the trial of Steve Bannon, the right-wing activist and one-time adviser to former president Donald Trump, who was indicted on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the House committee investigating the events leading up to and during the 6 January Capitol riot.Arriving for Jury selection on Monday at the E Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse in Washington, DC, Mr Bannon was accused of showboating by some observers because he appeared in his customary multiple layers of clothing. Specifically, Mr Bannon wore three shirts.Senior legal affairs reporter for Politico Josh Gerstein...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS New York

Survey: Muslims in NYC dealing with racism, threats at early ages

NEW YORK -- Disturbing new numbers show that anti-Muslim activity appears to be growing in the city.According to the Muslim Community Network, more than 26 percent of Black Muslims and nearly 32 percent of Asian Muslims experienced or saw a hate crime in the first half of this year.And as CBS2's Leah Mishkin reported Monday, the incidents can start as early as elementary school."It was like really difficult for me," a teenager named Yyra said.She was only 6 years old when another student threatened her because of her race and religion."He told me that he was going to one...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Mohammed Bin Salman
Person
Jamal Khashoggi
Person
Patrick Wintour
Person
Donald Trump
POLITICO

France's Macron decries rising hate, ignorance in Holocaust speech

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron decried his Nazi-collaborator predecessors and rising antisemitism, vigorously vowing to stamp out Holocaust denial as he paid homage Sunday to thousands of French children sent to death camps 80 years ago for one reason alone: because they were Jewish. Family by family, house...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Government’s net zero climate strategy ‘unlawful’ as heatwave temperatures soar

The government has been ordered to redraw its net zero strategy after the High Court ruled it failed to effectively outline how it would limit carbon emissions, as the country swelters in record-breaking heat.Climate campaigners won a legal challenge claiming the government’s plan was in breach of climate law as it omitted vital details to show how targets to bring down the level of harmful gases being pumped into the atmosphere would be met.“Government’s strategy for getting to net zero is inadequate and unlawful, the High Court has found, following a successful legal challenge,” the Good Law Project said on...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Tom Tugendhat quiet on preferred candidate after exiting Tory leadership race

Tom Tugendhat, who was on eliminated from the race to replace Boris Johnson on Monday, has not yet said which candidate he will now back. Pitching himself as the candidate to offer a clean start for the Conservative Party, the backbench MP was widely seen to have performed strongly in the campaign and TV debates before being knocked out of the contest in the third ballot of Tory MPs.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maga#Al Qaeda
The Independent

'Those people': French minister's LGBTQ remarks spark anger

Pressure is mounting on a French government minister to quit over comments stigmatizing homosexuality and LGBTQ people, in the latest challenge to President Emmanuel Macron’s leadership. Caroline Cayeux’ remarks have hurt and angered many – including her colleagues — and prompted broader discussion around persistent discriminatory attitudes by people...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Liz Truss: From anti-Thatcher demos to heir to Iron Lady’s throne

Liz Truss is no stranger to political transformations.Having marched in her youth side-by-side with left-wingers to demand the ousting of Margaret Thatcher, she is now seen by supporters as the heir to the Iron Lady’s throne.The avid Brexiteer, never far from a clash with the European Union, campaigned to Remain, and she joined the Conservatives after a brush with the Liberal Democrats.Now the fierce free-marketeer who became only the UK’s second female foreign secretary last year at the age of 46 is one of the frontrunners to enter No 10 as the next Tory leader.I think it was fair to...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Out of wartime hiding, Ukraine's first lady makes US visit

Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday as she began a series of high-profile appearances in Washington that will include a session with U.S. counterpart Jill Biden. Blue and yellow Ukrainian flags flew alongside American ones on Pennsylvania Avenue as Zelenska headed...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Germany
Daily Mail

Proud to be an American? Record low 38% of people say they're 'extremely proud' as Florida county says there's no reason to celebrate Fourth of July because U.S. is 'full of hate' and woke NPR breaks 33-year tradition of reading Declaration of Independence

Only 38% of United States citizens say they're 'extremely proud' to be American this Fourth of July. A new Gallup survey revealed a record-low level of extreme national pride as the U.S. battles rising inflation, increased mass shootings and differing opinions about the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. American...
ORLANDO, FL
The Independent

The Independent

749K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy