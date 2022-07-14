ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Devastating images reveal damage wrought by flash flooding in rural Virginia

By Ethan Freedman
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p0c1D_0gflYxlQ00

Heavy rain caused devastating floods in part of rural, southwest Virginia on Tuesday and Wednesday as search and rescue crews looked for missing people.

Over 40 people had initially been unaccounted for due to the floods and storms. As of Thursday afternoon, all of them had been found, with no deaths reported.

But the damage to some communities was severe, and will likely take months or longer to rebuild.

Images that emerged show cars crushed and buildings that drifted away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46284u_0gflYxlQ00

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has declared a state of emergency for the region.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01PCOC_0gflYxlQ00

“As we continue to assess the situation, I want to thank our first responders and the personnel on the ground for providing assistance with our ongoing operations in Buchanan County. While rescue and recovery continues, please join me in prayer as we lift up our fellow Virginians impacted by this tragedy,” the governor said in a statement .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NA8X2_0gflYxlQ00

Over 100 homes are reported to have suffered damage. Some homes were reportedly ripped out from their foundations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41gOuD_0gflYxlQ00

Thousands of customers were also left without power due to the storm, though service was starting to return to some areas. Much of Buchanan County is very rural and mountainous.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ocjvp_0gflYxlQ00

Roads and bridges had also been damaged, with some routes still impassable by Thursday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l0ShG_0gflYxlQ00

A full assessment of the damage would start soon, an official said during a press conference on Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ELzhq_0gflYxlQ00

Flash floods like the one that occured in Buchanan County this week could become more common as the climate crisis grows. One study this year found that as warmer temperatures supercharge the amount of rain dumped by some storms, more parts of the country could witness these kinds of dangerous, rapid-onset flood events.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ye6pj_0gflYxlQ00

This part of Virginia also experience intense flooding last year as Hurricane Ida powered through in the late summer. One person died during that event.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

‘Tree contact’ caused power outage for hundreds in Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Hundreds were without power in Abingdon Monday morning, according to Appalachian Power. The Appalachian Power Outage Map reported that as of 11:19 a.m., 902 customers were without power on the north side of Abingdon. As of 11:56 a.m., only 13 customers lacked power in the area. The map states that the […]
ABINGDON, VA
Fox47News

Everyone has been accounted for following massive Virginia flood

After more than 40 people were reported missing in massive flooding in Virginia, officials said Thursday everyone has been accounted for. Buchanan County Sheriff's Office responded to flooding following a massive storm in western Virginia on Tuesday. Initially, 44 people were reported missing. Rescuers cleared 400 buildings in the area.
VIRGINIA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Hundreds were left in darkness across Western Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — With storms rolling through the Tri-State, many residents woke up this morning with no power. Just before 8 a.m. Sunday, Kenergy reported scattered outages impacted around 600 residents in Western Kentucky. “Crews are already out working to get power restored as quickly as possible,” tweeted the...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buchanan County, VA
Government
County
Buchanan County, VA
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Government
WTKR News 3

Virginia Department of Forestry: Invasive tree-killing insect found in Gloucester Co.

GLOUCESTER Co., Va. - The Virginia Department of Forestry said it has confirmed the presence of the emerald ash borer, an invasive tree-killing insect, in Gloucester County. A release from the VDOF says this small, metallic-green beetle is "one of the worst" invasive insects in the United States and is responsible for destroying millions of ash trees since it was first identified in Virginia in 2008.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Severe thunderstorm warnings in effect in central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Severe thunderstorm warning are in effect in several counties in the Richmond area and throughout central Virginia. According to the National Weather Service, a severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in southeastern Louisa, southeastern Goochland, northwestern Hanover, northwestern Henrico, southwestern Caroline, eastern Nottoway and northern Dinwiddie Counties.
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Southwest Virginia#Governor Of Virginia#Virginians
102.5 The Bone

Photos: Virginia flooding washes out homes, roads

Photos: Virginia flooding washes out homes, roads A truck sits on the edge over a river, Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Whitewood, Va., after being swept away in a flash flood. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency to aid in the rescue and recovery efforts from Tuesday's floodwaters. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
VIRGINIA STATE
Government Technology

Virginia Gov. Declares State of Emergency Following Storm

(TNS) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday declared a state of emergency in response to flooding in Buchanan County after Tuesday evening's severe storms. Heavy rainfall caused flash flooding along with power outages, impacts to roads and other infrastructure, and "significant resource and operational challenges." Initial reports from the...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
kelo.com

3.7 magnitude earthquake in Nebraska this morning

SUPERIOR, NE (KELO.com) — A 3.7 magnitude earthquake was reported in south-central Nebraska this morning by the U.S. Geological Survey. The report says it hit at 7:51 this morning near Superior, Nebraska. 89 people had reported feeling the shock of the earthquake to the U.S. Geological Survey website this...
SUPERIOR, NE
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Declares State of Emergency in Response to Severe Flooding Event in Southwest Virginia

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA – Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency Wednesday to assist with response and recovery efforts due to impacts from heavy rainfall and severe flooding. The severe weather began hitting parts of the Southwest region on Tuesday, July 12, and continued into the early morning hours of July 13. Heavy rainfall caused flash flooding in Buchanan County, along with power outages, impacts to roads and other infrastructure, and significant resource and operational challenges.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
FOX Carolina

Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina

ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Society (USGS) confirmed another earthquake on Friday night. According to the USGS, the earthquake happened at around 10:15 p.m., 4.3 miles east of Elgin. It had a magnitude of 1.6 and a depth of 1.86 miles. Earlier this week, Kershaw County...
ELGIN, SC
Inside Nova

Most valuable crops grown in Virginia

Compiled a list of the most valuable crops produced in Virginia using data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
VIRGINIA STATE
wcyb.com

Masks now recommended in all but one Tri-Cities county

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — New CDC data shows the COVID-19 situation has worsened in our region as the BA.5 subvariant of omicron surges nationwide. Johnson County is the only remaining local county in the low spread category, where the CDC says masks aren’t necessary for most people. Carter,...
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
CNN

Western Virginia devastated by heavy rain

Western Virginia has been devastated by heavy rain late Tuesday into Wednesday.. The storms have moved on, but we are monitoring rain and hot temperatures across the South. CNN meteorologist Tom Sater has the details.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Radford City Police collecting donations for Buchanan County

(WDBJ) - The Radford City Police Department is collecting items to help those in need after the flooding in Buchanan County last week. The most important items they need are cleaning supplies, bottled water, and non-perishable canned foods. Items can be dropped off in the Police Department lobby. Radford City...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
The Independent

The Independent

749K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy