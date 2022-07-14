ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFOs sightings will be better documented after House vote on reporting system

By Gino Spocchia
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

UFO sightings are set to become better documented after House members voted for a new system to report the unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) to authorities.

The House voted without any debate on the bipartisan amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act on Wednesday, meaning there was no opposition, NBC News reported.

The bill would introduce a new system for UFO or UAP reporting , mainly aimed at current and former military personnel, government civilians and contractors.

Republican congressman Mike Gallagher, one of two sponsors to the bill, said it would see information shared immediately with Congress .

Exceptions to reporting would be when “the observed object and associated events and activities likely relate to” restricted US military programs or other related events, it was reported.

Members of the House have previously expressed concerns over the limitations of what can be reported about UFO sightings after the Director of National Intelligence admitted last year that there was not enough evidence to explain 143 of the 144 cases of UAPs reported by the US military from 2004 to 2021.

“I believe it’s possible that folks may be precluded from being fully transparent with Congress due to their being bound by non-disclosure agreements,” Mr Gallagher told Politico .

“If that’s true, I want to make sure that there’s no technical reason preventing them from speaking to us.”

The Republican said it would also improve Congress’s understanding of whether or not there is actually a “threat” or “whatever seems to be flying in our skies”.

The US defence department would also be expected to review the reporting system should it be passed into law along with the rest of the National Defense Authorization Act, which is now due to head to the Senate.

The House Intelligence subcommittee held the first hearing on UFOs in more than 50 years in May.

The Independent

Georgia Rep Jody Hice refusing to comply with subpoena in Trump election criminal probe

Georgia Representative Jody Hice is refusing to comply with a subpoena ordering him to give evidence before the Georgia special grand jury investigating former president Donald Trump’s attempt to pressure Peach State officials into overturning Joe Biden’s 2020 election win there. The grand jury was empaneled earlier this year at the request of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. The grand jurors were sworn in on 2 May and given responsibility for investigating “the facts and circumstances relating directly or indirectly to the possible attempts to disrupt the lawful administration of the 2020 elections in the State of Georgia”.Ms Willis...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Parroting Trump, GOP primary losers cast doubt on elections

It was no shock that state Rep. Ron Hanks and Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters handily lost their recent Republican primaries in Colorado for U.S. Senate and secretary of state.Hanks was outspent 14-to-1 by his rival. Peters, who was vying to become Colorado's top elections official, had been indicted on seven felony charges alleging she helped orchestrate a breach of her voting system's hard drive.But this past week, both candidates formally requested recounts of their primary elections from June 28, suggesting widespread irregularities seen by no one other than their own campaigns and allies.“I have reasons to believe extensive...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Skateboarding teen hailed ‘hero of Ukraine’ for saving Kyiv using toy drone to spot advancing Russian column

A Ukrainian teenager is being hailed as a hero after he used a toy drone to spot an advancing column of Russian soldiers headed towards capital Kyiv and alerted the military.Andrii Pokrasa, the 15-year-old skateboarder, spotted the light of Russian military vehicles with his toy drone device.He had been called upon by the Ukrainian military to help due to his experience with such devices, reported the Telegraph.“He was the only one who was experienced with drones in that region,” Yurii Kasjanov, the commander of the armed forces’ unmanned reconnaissance section, was quoted as saying. “He’s a real hero, a...
MILITARY
The Independent

AOC, Ilhan Omar, Cori Bush’s offices among the first to unionise on Capitol Hill

Some of the most progressive members of Congress’s offices are among the first within the Capitol to unionise, as House legislation allowing organizing comes into effect. The offices of Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Cori Bush of Missouri, Jesus “Chuy” Garcia of Illinois, Ro Khanna of California, Ted Lieu of California, Melanie Stansbury of New Mexico and Andy Levin of Michigan all voted to unionise.Mr Levin, who sponsored the legislation, celebrated the news when speaking to Politico.“I'm not going to steal the thunder of the workers because this is their story, not mine”, he said....
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Speculation about Putin’s assassination ‘wishful thinking’, military chief says

Britain’s armed forces chief has dismissed speculation that Russian President Vladimir Putin is “not well” or could be assassinated as “wishful thinking”.The UK Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin was asked if President Putin, who launched an invasion of Ukraine in February, could be “toppled” or face “regime change”.But he told Sophie Raworth on BBC One’s Sunday Morning show: “I think some of the comments that he’s not well or that actually surely somebody’s going to assassinate him or take him out, I think they’re wishful thinking.“As military professionals we see a relatively stable regime in Russia,...
WORLD
The Independent

Voices: Joe Biden’s agenda is on life support

When Joe Biden returns to Washington, he may wish he had stayed in the Middle East. His foreign trip might have been rocky, but his domestic political agenda risks complete annihilation.Let’s recap. Last Wednesday, Biden’s plans were dealt a massive body blow when the Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that inflation rose 9.1 per cent in the past 12 months, putting it at a 40-year high. The disastrous inflation figure was certain to scare Senator Joe Manchin, the mercurial conservative Democrat from West Virginia, who has repeatedly cited his concern about inflation as one of the major reasons for unilaterally...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Madison Cawthorn introduces bill to prevent federal funds being used to pay for abortion travel expenses

North Carolina Congressman Madison Cawthorn may be in his final months in the US House, but the far-right firebrand isn’t going down quietly. Not satisfied with the end of federally-protected abortion rights thanks to the overturning of Roe v Wade by the Supreme Court last month, Mr Cawthorn introduced a bill last week that would prevent the federal government from using taxpayer dollars to fund travel expenses for any American seeking abortion care.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Miami

Florida's attorney general wants President Biden to declare fentanyl a "weapon of mass destruction"

MIAMI – Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody wants President Joe Biden to declare fentanyl a "weapon of mass destruction."Moody's request of the president cites an incident last week in Tampa and the incident in Wilton Manors over spring break that saw five West Point cadets overdose."Border patrol has seized enough fentanyl to the kill the entire American population many times over. With that in mind, and the recent mass overdose events in Hillsborough and Gadsden counties, I am demanding President Biden classify illicit fentanyl as a Weapon of Mass Destruction," she said in a statement. "The federal government already works to disrupt the supply chains of other chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear weapons — it's not hard to imagine that similar tactics could be used to reduce the flow of illicit fentanyl into the U.S. through cartels in Mexico — and save countless American lives."Moody said reports indicate "more than 75,000 Americans died of an opioid overdose during the 12-month period ending in April 2021, primarily from synthetic opioids like fentanyl."Fentanyl is a deadly synthetic opioid, where just two milligrams can be considered lethal.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

