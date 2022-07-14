ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Zoo in Sussex welcomes baby capybara for first time in over 10 years

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IyU75_0gflYu7F00

A zoo in East Sussex has welcomed its first baby capybara in over a decade.

The adorable new arrival comes as a result of a romantic dinner that zookeepers arranged for its parents - and famously fussy mother.

Parents Clementine and Augustus had a rocky road to romance and staff at Drusillas Park were unsure whether they would ever mate together.

Thankfully, after setting up a romantic meal on Valentine’s Day - complete with a white linen table setting, flowers, hearts and plenty of raw veggies - their matchmaking effort paid off and a female baby was born in June.

