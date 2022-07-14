Zoo in Sussex welcomes baby capybara for first time in over 10 years

A zoo in East Sussex has welcomed its first baby capybara in over a decade.

The adorable new arrival comes as a result of a romantic dinner that zookeepers arranged for its parents - and famously fussy mother.

Parents Clementine and Augustus had a rocky road to romance and staff at Drusillas Park were unsure whether they would ever mate together.

Thankfully, after setting up a romantic meal on Valentine’s Day - complete with a white linen table setting, flowers, hearts and plenty of raw veggies - their matchmaking effort paid off and a female baby was born in June.

