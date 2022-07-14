ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Train drivers from eight rail companies set to walk-out in July strike

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fqac1_0gflYtEW00

Train drivers at eight rail companies are to stage a 24-hour strike on a Saturday later this month in pay disputes, threatening more disruption to services.

Members of Aslef at Arriva Rail London, Chiltern Railways , Greater Anglia , Great Western, Hull Trains , LNER, Southeastern and West Midlands Trains will walk out on 30 July.

The action is in addition to a planned strike by the Rail, Maritime and Transport union at train companies and Network Rail on 27 July and by TSSA members on Avanti West Coast on the same day.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Train drivers to strike over pay

Train drivers at eight rail companies are to stage a 24-hour Saturday strike later this month in pay disputes, threatening more disruption to services.Members of Aslef at Arriva Rail London, Chiltern Railways, Greater Anglia, Great Western, Hull Trains, LNER, Southeastern and West Midlands Trains will walk out on July 30.Drivers on Greater Anglia will also strike on July 23, and those on Hull Trains will strike on July 16 and 23.The action is in addition to a planned strike by the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at train companies and Network Rail on July 27 and by TSSA members...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Train companies urge people not to travel during heatwave

More than a dozen train companies are urging Britons not to travel early next week as the UK’s first red extreme heat warning comes into force.A total of 21 operators – ranging from Transport for Wales and Gatwick Express to the Transpennine Express and Southern – said they will be running a slower service on Monday and Tuesday after National Rail implemented speed restrictions across its network.Speed restrictions are used by train companies during periods of hot weather to avoid any damage being made to the tracks and to prevent rails from buckling.⚠️ Only travel in England and Wales if...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Disabled TfW rail passenger told to sit by train doors

A wheelchair user said he was left feeling travel sick and unsafe after being forced to sit next to the train doors on two railway journeys. Cameron Wood, 25, from Hereford, said Transport for Wales staff told him it was the only space to sit due to the lack of available wheelchair bays.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Rail strike announced for 27 July

A UK-wide train strike has been announced for 27 July. Workers at rail operators and Network Rail will stage a 24-hour walkout, the RMT union has announced, in a dispute over pay, jobs and conditions. Union leaders announced the strike after rejecting a pay offer from Network Rail, which they...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arriva Rail London#Great Western#West Midlands Trains#Network Rail
Daily Mail

Neighbours blockade their street with wheelie bins to stop hospital workers from parking outside their homes

Furious neighbours have blockaded their street with wheelie bins in a protest to stop hospital workers and patients from parking outside their homes. Residents living on Alderton Road in Sherwood, Nottingham, have taken matters into their own hands by putting green bins in the road to stop motorists from parking on either side of the road, on yellow lines and across driveways.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Daily Mail

German farming exchange student, 16, is killed alongside 'hugely experienced' helicopter pilot, 66, after his chopper plunged into a field on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales

Tributes have flooded in for the man and teenager who died after a helicopter crashed into a field on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales. Ian MacDonald, 66, tried to land his 2016 Guimbal Cabri G2 near his home when the tragedy occurred, killing him and his passenger, a 16-year-old German national named locally today as Admarsu.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Heatwave: Passengers warned not to travel by train unless ‘absolutely necessary’

Train operators have warned passengers to avoid travelling early next week due to extreme heat, unless their journey is “absolutely necessary”.The UK Health Security Agency has increased its heat health warning from level three to level four – a “national emergency” – and the impact of soaring temperatures will disrupt public transport.Temperatures of around 35C in Wales and southern England on Tuesday could also cause up to 20% more motoring breakdowns a day compared with the average for July, according to the RAC.The national message from train operators is that customers should avoid travelling on Monday and Tuesday if possible.TransPennine...
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

London Overground train driver 'fell asleep at the controls' and was 'under influence of drink or drugs' before derailment that injured two

A London Overground driver whose train crashed through buffers at a station during rush-hour has been charged with falling asleep at the controls, a court has heard. Erkan Mehmet, 40, who has also been charged with being unfit for work through drink or drugs, was driving the service when it derailed at the Enfield Town terminus.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Train derailed after hitting cows on line near Thorpe-le-Soken

A train was derailed after hitting cows which got onto a railway line in Essex. Greater Anglia said the 10:18 BST Liverpool Street to Clacton service was derailed after it hit the animals on the line near Thorpe-le-Soken at about 12:00 on Saturday. No passengers were hurt but four cows...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

‘Mutiny’ on easyJet flight as passengers stuck onboard for hours in heatwave

A family has described how a “mutiny” erupted onboard a delayed easyJet flight on Monday, after passengers were forced to sit on the aircraft for over four hours in heatwave temperatures.Passenger Dominey Jenner accused the airline of only giving customers “one glass of water” and no food during the delay, which lasted from around 4pm until 8.30pm - amid temperatures of 30 to 32C.She said the unrest onboard became so bad that passengers began phoning Gatwick police, who came to escort them off the flight when it was ultimately cancelled.Ms Jenner’s flight, EZY6427, had been due to depart at...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

‘Amended timetables and extended journey times’ on trains as UK braces for record temperatures

As rail passengers prepare for weeks of industrial action by train staff, travellers are being warned to expect longer journeys during the impending heatwave – with some train operators urging them not to attempt journeys.Forecasters say the temperature in parts of England could reach 40C for the first time on Monday or Tuesday. A Met Office red warning applies for a patch of the nation from south of London to Lancashire and Yorkshire.Blanket speed limits are expected to be imposed across large parts of the railway network, leading to slower journeys and increased congestion for trains.LNER, which serves Yorkshire, north-east England...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Rail meltdown: hundreds of trains cancelled as speed restrictions begin

Rail passengers face widespread train cancellations and delayed journeys as operators prepare for expected extreme temperatures.Dozens of early long-distance trains were axed on Monday morning – with the unprecedented closure of a key inter-city line set for Tuesday.Passengers in England and Wales are being warned not to travel unless absolutely necessary. With many services cancelled, travellers who do attempts journeys are warned to expect crowded and delayed trains.In extreme heat, steel rails are susceptible to buckling. To reduce the stress on the rails, the normal running speed of 125mph is reduced to 90mph or 60mph, with some stretches – typically...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

The Independent

748K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy