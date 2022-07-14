ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shan Shariff: Sean Payton won't be the Dallas Cowboys' next head coach

By Shan Rj
105.3 The Fan
 4 days ago
DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - The Dallas Cowboys are among the teams Sean Payton would reportedly have an interest in coaching in 2023.

According to the report from the Miami Herald, Payton is targeting a situation that will provide him with "warm weather, a roster good enough to compete and most importantly, control over personnel decisions."

Payton has long been rumored to land in Dallas next season, but 105.3 The Fan's Shan Shariff doesn't see it happening anymore due to a variety of reasons.

