Men film themselves harassing ‘beautiful’ female police officer

A group of men have been slammed after targeting a female police officer with a barrage of inappropriate comments.

A man filming for the TikTok account blackmagictvv was heard saying, “damn this one is nice”, while peers laughed along in the background.

“Bro this one should be a model,” another man was heard saying about the cop.

The men openly objectified this police officer.

The officer appeared uncomfortable at the obscene commentary and was shown looking around at her surroundings, attempting to ignore the group of men.

A caption across the video, uploaded earlier this month, read: “She’s definitely in the wrong field.”

The man filming was heard saying, “this woman is beautiful” as she turned to face away.

Men filmed themselves harassing this police officer. @blackmagictvv

“She should be a model not a police officer,” he added.

Close to 3000 people commented on the video, which has been viewed more than 2.7 million times.

“Little boys don’t know when to stop,” one of several comments criticizing the men read.

“Bro is harassing someone doing their job because of how they look,” another read.

“Respect her, she deserves to be respected,” someone else wrote.

Dozens of others called on the group to “leave her alone”.

The account regularly posts videos from interactions with police.

“Show some respect boys,” one viewer said.

Commenters on the video told the men that their comments were inappropriate. @blackmagictvv

“She has probably had a hard career dealing with this nonsense from crims and colleagues,” another wrote.

A recent report revealed a record number of West Australian police officers are leaving the police force, with 340 officers leaving the service in the last financial year.

Sixty departed the force in June alone.

“Our people have said enough is enough, my mental health and family relationships are breaking down,” Mick Kelly from the WA Police Union said.

The men called out the police officer for her good looks which appeared to make her uncomfortable. @blackmagictvv

“They‘ve left because of a culture of senior executives not caring for the workers and the members, so it’s quite disturbing.”

Opposition police spokesman Peter Collier said officers must be provided with better support options to deal with the daily stress of the job.

“They‘re going to situations, crime scenes, which are extraordinarily confronting,” he said.

“They need some support.

“Can I suggest to the premier he comes back from his jaunt overseas and comes back and talks to police at the coalface.”