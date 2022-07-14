ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Russia kills 21, including mom and toddler, in strike on Ukrainian city

By Ben Kesslen
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Russia executed a brutal attack in a west-central Ukrainian city on Wednesday, killing at least 21 people, including a mom pushing her baby in a stroller, Ukrainian officials said.

The Kremlin launched the horrific attack on Vinnytsia with submarine missiles from the Black Sea, according to Ukraine.

The baby being pushed in a stroller was among three children killed in the strike. Ukraine’s Interior Ministry said at least 91 were wounded, more than half of whom were seriously injured.

At least 42 people remain missing, Kyiv officials said.

Video from the attack shows plumes of black smoke coming from a building in the city. Images show burned-out cars, destroyed buildings and rescue personnel trying to put out fires and search for survivors.

“What is this, if not an open act of terrorism?” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

The leader said the attack was on an “ordinary, peaceful city.” Vinnytsia, which is home to around 370,000 people, is a target for the Kremlin since the command headquarters of Ukraine’s air force is located there.

CONTENT WARNING:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3miqDp_0gflVgXa00
Liza Dmitrieva was killed by a Russian missile strike in Vinnytsia, Ukraine.

Ukraine is calling the attack a war crime.

“This is terrorism. Deliberate murder of civilians to spread fear. Russia is a terrorist state and must be legally recognized as such,” Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter.

Russia has not commented on the strike.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xshEm_0gflVgXa00
Rescuers carry the body of a person at the site of a Russian military strike, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, in Vinnytsia, Ukraine, July 14, 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xgXKP_0gflVgXa00
A baby stroller lies by a road after a missile strike in Vinnytsia, Ukraine, on July 14, 2022 which killed three children.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dxEPF_0gflVgXa00
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a building damaged by missiles, in Vinnytsia, Ukraine, on July 14, 2022.

More coverage on the Ukraine war

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y2lch_0gflVgXa00
The attack killed both mother and daughter, who were with a group of 19 others.

It came just a day after breakthrough discussions between the warring countries about grain exports ended on a hopeful note.

With Post wires

Comments / 4

Related
Daily Mail

Russian journalist who protested invasion of Ukraine by holding up a banner in live TV broadcast has been detained by the country's police, lawyer reveals

A Russian journalist who protested the invasion of Ukraine by holding up a banner during a live TV broadcast has been detained by the country's police, her lawyer has revealed. Ukrainian-born Marina Ovsyannikova, 43, dubbed the 'bravest women on television', was detained by Russian police on Sunday and her location...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Russian independent TV Rain relaunches from abroad

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - The liberal-leaning Russian independent TV station Dozhd (TV Rain) resumed broadcasting on Monday evening from abroad after being forced to shut its Moscow studio following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
WORLD
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
47K+
Followers
37K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy