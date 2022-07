An Australian model was fined $2,664 for not declaring a Subway sandwich at an airport.Perth-based model Jessica Lee took to her TikTok to share a clip in which she received a hefty penalty after she returned to Australia from Singapore with the sub.Lee said that she bought a foot-long sandwich past customs at the Singaporean airport and intended to finish up the second half of the sandwich of finishing the second half on the flight.But, she didn't finish the sandwich and was unfortunately caught by Australian customs officers after failing to declare the chicken and lettuce in it.Sign up for...

WORLD ・ 24 MINUTES AGO