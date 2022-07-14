ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Best and worst U.S. states to live in as inflation keeps rising

By Nick Smith
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Shljy_0gflVM5A00

From the grocery store to the gas pump, inflation is nearly impossible to escape. Yet, as it continues to climb, some states are faring a little bit better than others.

The states that are managing inflation the best are the states where it is least expensive to live because historically, inflation has been the cheapest in those states. That’s due to a combination of factors, including regional inflation rates from the federal government to the cost of living index.

Here are the top 10 cheapest states to live in as inflation surges, according to CNBC’s exclusive America’s Top States for Business study, which ranks the states based on an index price for a broad range of goods and services.

  1. Mississippi
  2. Kansas
  3. Alabama
  4. Georgia
  5. Missouri
  6. Iowa
  7. West Virginia
  8. Indiana
  9. Arkansas

NewsNation compared the cost of living in two cities that have the same name but little else in common — Manhattan, Kansas, and Manhattan, New York.

The cost of an average home in Manhattan, Kansas, is $176,000, while the average rent is $860. Compare that to Manhattan, New York, where the average home price is $1.4 million, and if you’re lucky, you can find an apartment for $4,200.

Meanwhile, inflation is hitting these 10 states the hardest:

  1. Hawaii
  2. New York
  3. California
  4. Massachusetts
  5. Oregon
  6. Alaska
  7. Maryland
  8. Connecticut
  9. Rhode Island
  10. Vermont

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Man wanted for fatal stabbing in Westminster

Police are looking for a 27-year-old man who allegedly fatally stabbed another man at a Westminster gas station Wednesday night. Trent William Millsap, a transient who “frequents Westminster, Garden Grove, and Anaheim,” is accused of stabbing another man at a 76 gas station at 6322 Westminster Blvd. shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday, the Westminster Police Department said in a news release.
WESTMINSTER, CA
KTLA

Spectators scale 6th Street bridge to watch cars drift, do burnouts

Onlookers scaled the 6th Street bridge near downtown Los Angeles to watch drivers do burnouts and drift along the viaduct over the weekend. Video showed at least two people who had climbed up an archway to watch the spectacle Sunday. The scene caused traffic backups on the viaduct. The climbers eventually made their way down […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
GOBankingRates

7 Best Places To Live on Just a Social Security Check in the Midwest

If you wait long enough to take your Social Security benefits, they may be enough to live on without any other income, depending on your lifestyle and location. While the benefits are not enough for everyone — the average monthly benefit of just over $1,600 — GOBankingRates took a look at where in the Midwest a person can live on around that amount based on the average monthly benefit for retired workers, according to the Social Security Administration.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Georgia State
State
New York State
State
Alabama State
State
West Virginia State
State
Indiana State
CNBC

These 10 states are America's worst places to live in 2022

In this era of severe worker shortages and unprecedented mobility, employees are demanding great quality of life in the state where they work. Half of business executives surveyed agree it is important to do business in states with inclusive laws. CNBC’s annual America’s Top State for Business study considers multiple...
INDIANA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Is the Worst State for Renters

Home prices have risen sharply in the last two years. At the same time, rent prices have soared. People who cannot afford down payments often rent instead. Others do not want to be tied to home for years, so renting makes it easier for them to relocate Home prices have risen sharply for two specific […]
HOUSE RENT
natureworldnews.com

Earthquake Followed by Almost 20 Aftershocks Northern California: USGS

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake occurred north of the San Francisco Bay area in Northern California at 4:57 a.m. local time on Tuesday, June 28, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). Nearly 20 aftershocks below 2.0-magnitude transpired after the quake. There were no immediate reports of earthquake casualties. The seismic...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation And Economy#Cnbc#Arkansas Newsnation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
MarketRealist

States Are Sending Inflation Relief Checks — When Will You Get Yours?

If you live in a state that has proposed to send inflation relief checks to residents, you’re probably wondering when yours is going to go out. Rental prices are rising and food costs are increasing, so naturally, people are eager to receive any financial assistance that is offered. So far, states like California, New Jersey, and Delaware have either begun issuing relief checks or announced plans to do so.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNET

Stimulus Checks: Find Out if Your State Is Issuing a Tax Rebate

With inflation showing no sign of slowing down and with growing concern about a possible recession, more than a dozen states are helping residents with tax refunds. Up to 23 million Californians, for example, can expect a one-time inflation relief check starting in October. The "middle-class tax refund," as Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom called it, will put up to $1,050 in the hands of eligible families.
INCOME TAX
SFGate

California's largest private landowner closes all forestlands to public indefinitely due to wildfire, drought danger

The largest private landowner in California is closing its forests to the public indefinitely beginning on July 1. Lumber giant Sierra Pacific Industries owns over 2 million acres of forestland across California, Washington and Oregon. The company, which is headquartered in Anderson, Calif., is one of America's biggest private landowners. In areas where SPI is not actively logging, the public can usually access the land for hiking, permitted fishing and hunting and cross-country skiing. But starting Friday, SPI's extensive holdings will be off-limits due to "extreme drought and wildfire conditions."
CALIFORNIA STATE
Newsweek

Gas Prices Are Falling Fastest in These 10 States

Americans who have been paying record gas prices to fill up their cars may see a much longed-for reprieve in some parts of the country. The last three months have seen a spike in fuel prices, hitting a national record high of $5.02 per gallon on June 14, posing a political problem for President Joe Biden's administration.
TRAFFIC
Money

5 Cities Where Home Prices Are Most Likely to Drop Soon

The days of record-high house prices in the U.S. could be disappearing. In fact, research indicates home prices will drop in the months ahead in some of last year’s hottest real estate markets. Overall home price growth is expected to slow down dramatically in the U.S., and five cities...
BOISE, ID
KTLA

KTLA

60K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy