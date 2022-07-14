ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Oregon football player dies in fall down trail

By Nexstar Media Wire, Hailey Dunn
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eG8MB_0gflUM7N00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — University of Oregon tight end Spencer Webb died in an accident Wednesday near Triangle Lake, authorities said.

The 22-year-old fell down a steep trail and hit his head around 2:30 p.m., according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office , which said it responded to rock slides in the area. Bystanders reportedly tried to save him, but officials said they and responding paramedics were unsuccessful.

“Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue personnel responded to assist with bringing him back to the roadway as he was approximately 100 yards down a steep trail,” the sheriff’s office said.

Neighbor heard ‘blood-curdling screams’ after tree fell on cars at Portland park

In a Twitter post Wednesday night, Oregon football coach Dan Lanning said, “So full of life in every moment of the day. Your smile and energy will be missed Spencer. I love you!”

Webb had played with the Oregon Ducks since 2019.

LCSO said his death appears to be accidental.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, OR
Football
Local
Oregon Sports
County
Lane County, OR
Lane County, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon College Sports
City
Trail, OR
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Portland, OR
College Sports
Local
Oregon Football
Lane County, OR
Football
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Oregon#American Football#College Football#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#The Oregon Ducks#Nexstar Media Inc#Everythinglubbock Com
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy