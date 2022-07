LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing Housing Commission is moving forward with the sale of over 200 public housing units after a meeting earlier this week. The commission approved two measures on Wednesday, one paves the way to submit the sale application to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The other resolution allows the commission to award over 200 Section 18 vouchers to the buyer of the homes.

