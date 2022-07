Hope Public Schools will host an Open House from 3:30pm to 7:00pm on August 11, 2022. Come and Go during the event. Parents may register their students for the 2022-23 school year during the Open House. Hope Public Schools will also be providing basic school supplies and free breakfast and lunch for every K-12 student in the upcoming school year. If parents have questions about specific classes, they should contact the campuses directly. The first day of school is August 15.

HOPE, AR ・ 2 HOURS AGO