MIAMI - Lead prosecutor Mike Satz spoke of Nikolas Cruz's brutality during Monday's opening statements as he stalked a three-story classroom building, firing his AR-15 semi-automatic rifle down hallways and into classrooms. Click here for live and for continuing coverage. The prosecutor seeking the death penalty for the gunman who massacred 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School detailed for jurors Monday how Cruz coldly mowed down his victims, returning to some as they lay wounded to finish them off with a second volley. Some parents wept as Satz described in his opening statement how Cruz killed their children at Marjory Stoneman...

PARKLAND, FL ・ 19 MINUTES AGO