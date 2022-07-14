ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
England v India: England fight back and reduce India to 31-4

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch England's bowlers tear through India's top...

www.bbc.co.uk

BBC

BBC Africa Eye expose: Chinese man extradited to Malawi over racist videos

Zambia has extradited a Chinese filmmaker to neighbouring Malawi to face charges relating to racism and child exploitation. Lu Ke was a Malawi resident when he was exposed by BBC Africa Eye, which reported he had used local children to film personalised greetings videos, some of which included racist content.
WORLD
BBC

Transfer rumours: Lewandowski, De Ligt, De Jong, Ronaldo, Kounde, Balotelli

After selling Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich will increase their bid to Juventus for the Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt, 22, who has already agreed personal terms for a five-year contract. (Nicolo Schira) Manchester United are convinced Frenkie de Jong is committed to joining the club despite reports in Spain that...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

South Africa: Teaming up with the enemy to guard Mandela

In the autumn of 1994, Nelson Mandela, who had been a political prisoner in South Africa four years earlier, was moving into his new presidential office at the Union Buildings in the capital, Pretoria. The nation stood at the unfamiliar intersection between hope and uncertainty. That was because apartheid, a...
AFRICA
BBC

Limp Bizkit postpone European tour over Fred Durst health concern

Limp Bizkit have postponed this summer's European tour due to an unspecified medical condition affecting frontman Fred Durst. Durst told fans that he had had some tests to make sure he was in good physical condition ahead of the shows. "To my surprise my doctor decided to send me a...
MUSIC
India
BBC

Open icon Peter Thomson's ashes scattered at St Andrews ahead of finale

Early on Sunday morning Andrew Thomson scattered two teaspoons of his father's ashes at the 18th green of the Old Course at St Andrews. His father was Peter Thomson, an Australian golfing legend who won five Open Championships during his glittering career - including one at the home of golf in 1955.
GOLF
BBC

Batten disease 'one of the worst in the world'

In many ways, Isaac Tilley is like lots of boys his age. The six-year-old loves playing outside, football and rollercoasters. But in other ways he is very different. Last summer, after testing following two years of mystifying seizures, his parents were told he had Batten disease - one of the symptoms of which is childhood dementia.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
BBC

Ghana confirms first cases of deadly Marburg virus

Ghana has confirmed its first two cases of the deadly Marburg virus, a highly infectious disease in the same family as the virus that causes Ebola. It says both patients died recently in hospital in the southern Ashanti region. Their samples came back positive earlier this month and have now...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Bear photography takes great-grandmother round the world

When Jenny Hibbert turned to photography as a distraction during her difficult divorce, little did she know it would take her around the globe and bring her face to face with some of the world's largest predators. The great-grandmother, 70, has visited Mongolia, where she walked up to 19 miles...
ANIMALS

