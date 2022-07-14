England v India: England fight back and reduce India to 31-4

A famous beauty queen from Ethiopia's war-wracked Tigray region, Selamawit Teklay, has described her harrowing ordeal crossing the English Channel to seek asylum in the UK. Ms Selamawit first made her way to France last year, before risking her life to cross the channel in a boat packed with fellow migrants.
Venue: Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon Dates: 15-24 July. Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app (UK only) American sprinter Fred Kerley made a "statement" in clocking 9.79 seconds in his 100m heat at the World Championships, says Michael Johnson. The Olympic silver medallist...
A cargo plane which crashed in northern Greece was carrying 11 tonnes of weapons - including landmines - to Bangladesh, officials say. People living within two kilometres of the site where the Antonov-12 came down have been warned to stay indoors. The aircraft was flying from Serbia to Jordan when...
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has renewed his call for early elections after a stunning by-election upset saw his party take control of a crucial provincial assembly. His PTI party won 15 of 20 seats up for grabs in Punjab, beating their arch-rivals the PML-N on their home ground.
Zambia has extradited a Chinese filmmaker to neighbouring Malawi to face charges relating to racism and child exploitation. Lu Ke was a Malawi resident when he was exposed by BBC Africa Eye, which reported he had used local children to film personalised greetings videos, some of which included racist content.
After selling Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich will increase their bid to Juventus for the Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt, 22, who has already agreed personal terms for a five-year contract. (Nicolo Schira) Manchester United are convinced Frenkie de Jong is committed to joining the club despite reports in Spain that...
In the autumn of 1994, Nelson Mandela, who had been a political prisoner in South Africa four years earlier, was moving into his new presidential office at the Union Buildings in the capital, Pretoria. The nation stood at the unfamiliar intersection between hope and uncertainty. That was because apartheid, a...
Limp Bizkit have postponed this summer's European tour due to an unspecified medical condition affecting frontman Fred Durst. Durst told fans that he had had some tests to make sure he was in good physical condition ahead of the shows. "To my surprise my doctor decided to send me a...
Early on Sunday morning Andrew Thomson scattered two teaspoons of his father's ashes at the 18th green of the Old Course at St Andrews. His father was Peter Thomson, an Australian golfing legend who won five Open Championships during his glittering career - including one at the home of golf in 1955.
In many ways, Isaac Tilley is like lots of boys his age. The six-year-old loves playing outside, football and rollercoasters. But in other ways he is very different. Last summer, after testing following two years of mystifying seizures, his parents were told he had Batten disease - one of the symptoms of which is childhood dementia.
Ghana has confirmed its first two cases of the deadly Marburg virus, a highly infectious disease in the same family as the virus that causes Ebola. It says both patients died recently in hospital in the southern Ashanti region. Their samples came back positive earlier this month and have now...
When Jenny Hibbert turned to photography as a distraction during her difficult divorce, little did she know it would take her around the globe and bring her face to face with some of the world's largest predators. The great-grandmother, 70, has visited Mongolia, where she walked up to 19 miles...
Comments / 0