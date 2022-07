CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Pete Nance doesn't have to wonder what a successful season could look like for him at North Carolina. He saw it illustrated perfectly in the spring. The Northwestern transfer watched the Tar Heels blend an outside-shooting big man in transfer Brady Manek so well that the Tar Heels made an unexpected push to the NCAA championship game. That has the 6-foot-10 graduate who led the Wildcats in scoring, rebounding and 3-point percentage last year eager to slide right in alongside four returning starters for a team with national-title aspirations.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 38 MINUTES AGO