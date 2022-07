After 10 days of play in the desert, the NBA 2K23 Summer League championship game will take place Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas (3 p.m. ET on ESPN). This year saw the debut of several lottery picks for the Orlando Magic and Houston Rockets, and the return of the Golden State Warriors' 2020 lottery pick, but the title game will feature the New York Knicks and the Portland Trail Blazers.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO