POCATELLO — A three-vehicle wreck sent multiple people to the hospital on Saturday night and shut down a busy Pocatello intersection. The collision at East Center Street and 15th Avenue occurred around 10:15 p.m. and involved two cars and an SUV. At least two adults suffered injuries in the crash and were transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulances to Portneuf Medical Center. The names and conditions of the accident victims have not yet been released. As of 11 p.m. the intersection of East Center and 15th Avenue remained shut down because of the wreck. Stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.

POCATELLO, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO