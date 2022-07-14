ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Tilray Brands' Stock Is Popping Today

By George Budwell
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

What happened

Shares of the cannabis giant Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) were up by 11.8%, on extraordinarily high volume, as of 12:38 p.m. ET Thursday. Meanwhile, every major U.S. stock index has traded lower today in response to growing concerns over a possible economic recession.

What's powering Tilray's shares higher on a rough day for stocks in general? Tilray, along with most other major cannabis cultivators , is swimming against the current today due to the prospect of Germany legalizing marijuana within the next year or two.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ltA3h_0gflRT9r00

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Germany's chancellor Olaf Scholz, along with his new coalition government, is reportedly intent on legalizing adult-use cannabis in the country by 2024. Tilray, for its part, would be a major beneficiary of such a move thanks to its state-of-the-art medical cannabis center located in Neumunster.

Perhaps even more importantly, though, a German move to legalize recreational cannabis use among adults could spur other EU nations to do the same in the near future, which would open up a market thought to be worth billions in U.S. dollars on an annual basis.

Now what

Is Tilray's stock a buy on this news? Tilray is obviously well positioned to take advantage of Germany's march toward legalization. But the company is still unlikely to realize any significant financial gains from this promising legal development any time soon. As a result, Tilray's stock is arguably only a strong buy for folks with a long-term investing horizon. Investors who aren't committed to owning this cannabis stock for a minimum of two years, on the other hand, might want to look elsewhere due to the industry's ongoing struggles with oversupply, various legal hurdles, banking restrictions, etc.

10 stocks we like better than Tilray, Inc.
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Tilray, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

George Budwell has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olaf Scholz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#European Union#Tilray Brands#Eu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
202K+
Followers
98K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy