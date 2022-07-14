Our Lady of Lourdes CEO steps down

Kathy Healy-Collier

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System announced today that Acadiana Market President Kathleen Healy-Collier will be leaving the organization.

Healy-Collier stepped into the role as CEO at Our Lady of Lourdes in February, 2021.

Her position included responsibility for the 328 beds at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center, Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s, Our Lady of Lourdes Heart Hospital, the Lourdes Physician Group and the full complement of healthcare services offered by Our Lady of Lourdes, according to Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System.

The hospital has announced that Chief Operating Officer Donna Landry will serve as interim CEO.