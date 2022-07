Los Angeles Thieves blow the Toronto Ultra out of the water to qualify for championship Sunday at the Stage Four Major. After breaking their two-year losing streak against the Atlanta FaZe during the opening match of the Major, the L.A. Thieves have looked miles ahead of all the other teams. They struggled throughout the qualifiers but are finally firing on all cylinders in New York. Not only does their win punch their ticket to Sunday, but it also secures them their spot at Champs next month.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO