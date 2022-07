Plans are underway for additional public transportation access in downtown Lima. The Allen County Regional Transit Authority plans to create a Lima Loop for new trolleys in downtown. This route would tie in with happening events and take passengers from their favorite shopping places to restaurants and concerts. The service would run Thursdays through the weekend in conjunction with the opening of the Greater Lima Region Park and Amphitheater. This is among the other revitalization projects in the works for our downtown.

LIMA, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO