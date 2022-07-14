Street closures begin in prep for Lollapalooza in Grant Park on July 28-31

Street closure on Balbo in place, Jackson closure next week, Columbus closure July 25

The City of Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) is reminding residents, businesses and visitors of the street, curb lane and sidewalk closures currently in effect and upcoming for the preparations, event and tear down of Lollapalooza, which takes place in Grant Park on Thursday, July 28 through Sunday, July 31.

The following street closures are in effect/upcoming:

Balbo Drive from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive is currently closed through Sunday, August 7; Balbo closure extends to Michigan Avenue on Monday, July 25, 8 p.m. and remains closed through Monday, August 1

Jackson Drive from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive is closed Monday, July 18 morning through Saturday, August 6; Jackson closure extends to Michigan Avenue on Monday, July 25 8 p.m. and remains closed through Monday, August 1

Columbus from Monroe to Roosevelt will be closed Monday, July 25, 8 p.m. through Monday, August 1; the closure on Columbus is extended to Randolph Street on Wednesday, July 27 at 11:59 p.m. and continues through Monday, August 1. Additional northbound center lanes on Columbus from 13th Street to Roosevelt Road will be closed on Monday, July 25 at 8 p.m., with Columbus reopening on Monday, August 1.

Ida B Wells is closed from Michigan to Columbus on Monday, July 25 at 8 p.m. and remains closed through Monday, August 1.

Monroe Street from Michigan to DuSable Lake Shore Drive is closed Wednesday, July 27 at 11:59 p.m. through 6:30 a.m. Monday, August 1.

Traffic Control Aides (TCA’s) will be on hand to facilitate traffic. Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes.

# # #