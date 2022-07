Vail Jazz on Sunday issued the following statement on the passing of famed Vail musician and mentor Tony Gulizia:. Of all the men and women involved in the history of Vail Jazz, perhaps none was as widely known – or as deeply cherished – as Tony G, a beloved fixture in the Valley’s music scene and an honored leader, instructor, and mentor of Vail Jazz Goes to School for the past 25 years.

VAIL, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO