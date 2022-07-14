ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blawnox, PA

Blawnox officials appoint new junior councilperson

By Michael DiVittorio
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlawnox Council has appointed its newest junior councilperson. Jacob Anthikad, 16, was sworn in by council President Deborah Laskey on July 13. The Fox Chapel Area High School junior said he was grateful for the opportunity to learn more about how his community government works. “It was exciting to...

triblive.com

