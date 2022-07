North Tulsa shooting Tulsa police are investigating after a person was shot in north Tulsa Thursday afternoon.

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said they are investigating a shooting in north Tulsa.

Police are investigating the shooting near East Pine Street and North Yale Avenue.

Police said three suspects that do not live at the home fled the scene after an argument and gunshots were heard. The victim is expected to be okay.

No arrests have been made.

©2022 Cox Media Group