Faribault, MN

Faribault standoff ends when police detain suspect after using less-lethal munitions

fox9.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARIBAULT, Minn.(FOX 9) - An armed standoff outside an apartment building in Faribault, Minnesota, Wednesday ended when police arrested the suspect after shooting him with less-lethal munitions. "I am extremely proud of how officers responded while facing imminent danger. The restraint displayed by officers and repeated attempts to deescalate...

www.fox9.com

Bring Me The News

Suspect crashes stolen car into another vehicle, killing 70-year-old woman in St. Paul

A 70-year-old woman was killed in St. Paul Sunday night when the car she was driving was struck by suspects in a stolen vehicle. The crash happened at Forest Street North and Magnolia Avenue East at around 10 p.m., with St. Paul Police Department saying the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while her husband — who was the passenger — suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman in her 70s killed in hit-and-run crash involving stolen vehicle in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police are looking for the driver and passengers of a stolen car after they crashed into another car, killing an elderly woman and leaving her husband hurt Sunday night.Police said it happened at around 10 p.m. as the couple was driving north on Forest Street in St. Paul. The car that was stolen from Minneapolis turned west out of an alley, colliding with the couple just south of the intersection at Magnolia Avenue East.They said the woman who was hit and killed was in her 70s and was the driver of the car. She died at the...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KEYC

Two arrested after incident with gun in downtown Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two people are arrested in St. Peter after Mankato police investigate an incident involving a gun in downtown Mankato early Saturday morning. According to a release from the city, Public Safety responded to the report of an incident involving a gun around 1 am Saturday in the area of North Second and Mulberry streets.
MANKATO, MN
willmarradio.com

Woman who was almost shot by Andrew Sundberg crashes rally held to protest his death

(Minneapolis, MN) -- A woman who says she was almost killed by the man shot and killed by Minneapolis Police crashed a weekend rally for the man. A crowd was protesting last week's shooting of Andrew 'Tekle' Sundberg when his neighbor, who says Sundberg fired shots into her apartment, stepped-up and spoke to the crowd. Arabella Yarbrough wanted to know where her justice was, she said Sundberg was firing shots into her kitchen where she was cooking. Minneapolis Police say two snipers shot and killed Sundberg last week after an hours-long standoff where police were fired at as well.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kfgo.com

1 killed, 5 injured in crash after Minneapolis police chase

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (KFGO) – A 6-year-old girl was killed, and five people were injured after a police pursuit in a Minneapolis suburb ended in a crash between a suspect with an outstanding warrant and a passing vehicle, authorities said. Brooklyn Center police were chasing the man Friday afternoon...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
KIMT

Passenger dead after motorcycle crash in SE Minnesota

WABASHA, Minn. - One is dead and another is injured following a Saturday night motorcycle crash in Wabasha. The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office responded to a single vehicle accident in Hyde Park Township at 7:46 Saturday night. The Sheriff's Office said the preliminary investigation revealed that a motorcycle was traveling...
WABASHA, MN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Minnesota

Truck slams into south Minneapolis restaurant, owner says police were too busy to respond

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minneapolis restaurant owner says he's still waiting to hear from the police investigators after someone drove through his storefront window.Andrew Kraft, the owner of the Bungalow Club in south Minneapolis, says a Dodge pickup slammed into his restaurant's front window around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Everyone inside was able to get out of the way, and no one was hurt.Kraft says they called 911, and the operator said that police were dealing with several major calls at the time. One of them could have been the standoff in south Minneapolis that ended in a fatal police shooting. "They kinda just told us, if we wanted to...to cancel the call, take the case number and call back," Kraft said. Police say that their system has to prioritize calls, adding that they are still investigating. Police said that the restaurant called them hours later and said they didn't need an officer to respond.The Minneapolis Police Department has been significantly understaffed for the last two years. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Minneapolis police kill Black man having an apparent mental health crisis

Minneapolis Police officers once again shot and killed a Black man during an apparent mental health crisis. At around 4:30 am Thursday on the 900 block of 21st Avenue, just north of Franklin Avenue, Minneapolis Police officers Aaron Pearson and Zachary Seraphine fired shots that killed Tekle Alemu Lonse, whose government name is Andrew Tekle Sundberg.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIMT

Man charged for Rochester motorcycle crash that led to amputation

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A motorcycle crash that led to the discovery of drugs and an amputated leg has now produced criminal charges against a Rochester man. Andreas Maxwell Schmidt, 44, is charged with criminal vehicular operation, fourth-degree drug possession, fifth-degree drug possession, and carrying a pistol while under the influence.
ROCHESTER, MN
Bring Me The News

Man fatally shot by Minneapolis police after lengthy standoff

A man in his 20s is dead after being shot by Minneapolis police following nearly six hours of attempted negotiations at an apartment building Thursday morning. The deadly police shooting happened after a mother who lives on the third floor of the apartment building on the 900 block of 21st Ave. S. called 911 around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday after bullets blasted through the walls of her apartment.

