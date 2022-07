Court records showed that the homeless man who attacked a former Olympian had a frightening history of assaulting women for the past four years."He just came up behind me and he socked me," said attack survivor Irene Lee. "I felt like a car or bike ad hit me and I started stumbling forward and just crying."She remembers the attack vividly. In August 2020, while she was an attorney at the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, Lee walked over to a Starbucks with a coworker in downtown L.A. when she was randomly attacked. "I'm screaming out crying," she said. "Cindy is...

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO