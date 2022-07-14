Barstow police discover illegal marijuana operation, over 4 tons of marijuana destroyed

Over a dozen people were booked and detained after Barstow Police discovered an illegal marijuana facility with multiple cultivation rooms and over 15,000 plants.

Barstow Police officials reported that on July 7, a City of Barstow building inspector requested assistance regarding a possible marijuana cultivation operation located in an industrial building in the 2900 block of Lenwood Road.

The area is near The Outlets of Barstow shopping center and Interstate 15.

At about 3:10 p.m., detectives Andrew Hollister and Jose Sanchez, along with officers, were dispatched to the location to assist the building inspector.

Upon arrival, police officials heard people inside the building as they knocked and announced their presence multiple times, with no one from inside responding.

Police officials could also smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the building from as much as 100 feet away, which indicated to them a strong, reasonable suspicion that a large quantity of marijuana or plants were on site.

As officers continued their announcements from a patrol unit’s PA system, occupants inside the building did not respond.

A search warrant was authored and approved and both detectives and officers entered the location, where they discovered 14 people working inside the building.

Police also found 10 individual cultivation rooms with a total of 15,047 marijuana plants in various stages of growth.

Officers detained the workers and determined, based on the extent of the plant growth, that the operation had been in existence for months.

14 arrested on suspicion of illegal cultivation of marijuana

All 14 suspects were booked on suspicion of illegal cultivation of marijuana by police officials, who did not disclose the identities of the suspects.

Detectives identified the business as Woolsey Farms and found that the location had applied for a cultivation permit with the city. The application had failed to meet all the requirements of the city ordinance and was rejected.

“The City of Barstow enacted a Cannabis Ordinance last year that mandates operators of dispensaries, cultivation sites and other forms of approved cannabis operations be licensed through the State and City,” said Barstow Police Captain Chris Kirby in a written statement.

The entire facility was photographed, each plant counted and a sample from each room collected as evidence.

The plants were then loaded onto city trucks and transported to the Barstow landfill where a total weight of 8,980 pounds of marijuana was disposed of.

“We will enforce the City’s ordinance to prevent illegal operations throughout our jurisdiction not only to safeguard our community against illegal drug activity, but to send a message to those applicants who are abiding by the legal process that we appreciate your efforts as you endeavor to do things the right way!” said Barstow Police Chief Andrew Espinoza.

Anyone with further information regarding this incident is asked by the Barstow Police Department to contact Detective Andrew Hollister at 760 255-5160 or by email at ahollister@barstowca.org.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may also provide information by calling the WE-TIP hotline at 1-800-79-CRIME (27469) or by going to wetip.com.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz