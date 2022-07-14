ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay woman charged with attempted murder after purposely striking motorcyclist in hit-and-run

By Lori Steineck, The News Herald
PANAMA CITY BEACH — Authorities have arrested a woman accused of purposely hitting a man on a motorcycle, injuring him and then driving away with two children in her car.

Harley Hawthorne, 27, of Fountain, was arrested and booked into the Bay County Jail on charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery and two counts of child neglect, according to a news release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers and Bay County Sheriff's Office deputies were called about 6 a.m. Thursday to a hit-and-run crash with injuries. FHP reported that later information revealed "an intentional, domestic-related incident." The release did not provide details about how the victim and suspect were related.

The victim was described as a 47-year-old Chipley man who had been driving a 2004 Yamaha motorcycle south on State 77 when Hawthorne began following him in a 2000 Toyota Camry, according to the release.

Jason King of the patrol's Panama City office said the victim's injuries were not life-threatening.

Troopers reported that Hawthorne intentionally struck the victim's motorcycle from behind near Court Martial Ranch Road, causing him to be thrown from the bike before she fled north into Washington County.

Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies located her vehicle and conducted a traffic stop in the southern part of the county.

Investigators with the FHP's Bureau of Criminal Intelligence and Investigation took over the investigation. The two children who were in the vehicle when Hawthorne was arrested were turned over to a family member, King said.

