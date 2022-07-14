ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Etowah inmate convicted in 1983 slaying among those who have died at Donaldson

By Donna Thornton, The Gadsden Times
 4 days ago
One of the seven William Donaldson Correctional Facility inmates who have died this month was serving time after his conviction for a 1983 murder in Gadsden.

Calvin Darrell Turner, 57, was taken Monday from the prison in Bessemer to a hospital where he died, according to the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner's Office.

Turner was arrested in April 1983 in connection with the murder and robbery of 82-year-old Mae Belle Wright. Wright's cook and housekeeper found her dead in her ransacked home April 1, 1983, according to court documents.

She suffered cutting injuries and blunt force trauma injuries, according to court documents.

Turner was convicted, but received a new trial after the state Court of Criminal Appeals determined Blacks were eliminated as potential jurors.

He was given a new trial, and was convicted again.

The Montgomery Advertiser reported that according to the coroner's office, Turner's cellmate saw him become unresponsive at 9 a.m. Monday and notified prison staff. He was taken to Princeton Baptist Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 10:14 a.m.

The coroner’s office told the Advertiser it has found no signs of trauma or foul play in Turner's death, which is being investigated by the Alabama Department of Corrections Law Enforcement Services Division. A full autopsy is planned.

The Department of Corrections is investigating the death, along with others at the prison. So far this month, there have been seven inmate deaths at Donaldson.

Contact Gadsden Times reporter Donna Thornton at 256-393-3284 or donna.thornton@gadsdentimes.com.

CBS 42

Birmingham woman arrested on capital murder charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department arrested a local woman on capital murder charges Thursday. Malarie Holcomb, 32, of Birmingham was charged with capital murder in the killing of Alonzo Colvin on Monday. She has been arrested and will be held in the custody of the Jefferson County Jail without bond. The homicide has […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Inmate in Tuscaloosa County Jail Accused of Attacking Officers with Own Handcuffs

An inmate in the Tuscaloosa County Jail is facing two new felony charges after he allegedly attacked two detention officers with their own handcuffs earlier this week. According to court documents obtained by the Thread, Charles Anthony Purifoy was arrested and jailed in April for violating the probation he was granted for a previous third-degree robbery conviction.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
