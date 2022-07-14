Oakland County sheriff's divers retrieve prosthetic leg from Sunrise Lake in Milford Twp.

Talk about a leg up.

Oakland County Sheriff's Office divers saved the day this week when they swam to the bottom of Sunrise Lake in Milford Township and retrieved, of all things, an $80,000 prosthetic limb.

According to the Sheriff's Office, which publicly shared this story on Facebook:

The prosthesis belongs to Brandon Smith, who lost it Sunday while swimming with his 6-year-old son. Smith's father-in-law, Tim McIntosh, said Smith tried to recover the leg on his own but "he just couldn't get it."

A hunter who was injured when he fell out of a tree six years ago, Smith suffered through 17 surgeries and had the prosthetic leg for only a month. So, McIntosh and his wife asked the Sheriff's Office for help.

On Monday, the dive team used GPS coordinates that the family provided to approximate where the leg might be, and then went down about 50 feet to get it. It took about an hour, less than 10 minutes of that in the water, for the divers to get the leg.

Smith took it to the hospital to have it checked out and refitted.

