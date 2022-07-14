ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Street art stolen from Business Loop 70 recovered

By Mackenzie McCarty, Columbia Missourian
KOMU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA piece of street art stolen from Business Loop 70 East early Wednesday has been returned, according to a Facebook post by The Loop. At approximately 3 a.m. Wednesday, "Untitled Work" by local artist Chris Foss was unscrewed and removed from where it had been displayed in front of the Columbia...

www.komu.com

My 1053 WJLT

Architectural Wonder is Considered The Best Missouri Lake Airbnb

Rated one of the best Airbnbs to stay at in Osage Beach, this unique house might be a little confusing to the naked eye. It's like it is out of the show Stranger Things from the upside down (minus the monsters and blood of course), this Airbnb at Osage Beach is one of the most unique houses I've ever seen. It looks like it's upside down and is an architectural wonder. The best part about the way this house is built is that no matter which room you are in you get some of the best views of the lake.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
abc17news.com

Columbia residents door blown out by gun shot Sunday morning

COLUMBIA, Mo (KMIZ) A Columbia woman told ABC 17 News crews she awoke to gunshots at around 4 a.m on Sunday, and found her front door blown down shortly after. Joyce Godbee and her daughter were home at the time of the incident, she said no one in her home was injured during the shooting.
COLUMBIA, MO
KRMS Radio

BREAKING: Body Discovered Inside Car Belonging to Missing Attorney at Lake Regional Hospital

An investigation is underway after the discovery of a body, in a vehicle for possibly up to four days, at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach. Although no official information has been released, it’s believed to be the body of missing lake area attorney Brian Byrd who was last seen leaving his home on July 10th. A recent search in the water off Passover Road last week uncovered one submerged vehicle which did not belong to Byrd but was reported stolen back in 2003. At least two individuals in hazmat suits were on the scene at Lake Regional which was marked off with police tape instructing KRMS News to stay behind the area marked off in parking lot-B. As of about 1:00 Monday afternoon, officials were preparing to remove the body from the vehicle with license plates matching those of the car belonging to Byrd. One unnamed official at the scene told KRMS News that the area is considered a crime scene. KRMS News will pass along more details when released by the Osage Beach Police Department.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
939theeagle.com

Downtown Columbia business owners: end Wabash camping

Columbia’s Downtown Community Improvement District says the Wabash bus station downtown is “not an acceptable place for long-term camping and sheltering,” and they’re calling on the city to end camping and 24-hour access there. District executive director Nickie Davis has written a letter to Mayor Barbara...
COLUMBIA, MO
Local
Missouri Entertainment
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Entertainment
KOMU

Local bookstore in Columbia works to improve reading skills

COLUMBIA - Downtown Columbia bookstore Peace Nook aims to broaden the way residents receive information and find ways to cater to all reading levels. Peace Nook is a non-profit and volunteer based community resource center that is operated by Peaceworks. Peaceworks focuses on building bridges with people and promoting peace-building ventures. The book store has been a staple in downtown Columbia for the past 32 years.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Safety, crime a recurring theme at student housing near MU campus

MU student Jade Parker was eager to sublease a unit at Brookside Downtown with a few of her close friends while she worked in Columbia during the summer. “It was only for two months, so how bad could it be? I’m in downtown, it’s a great location, everything will be easy,” Parker remembered thinking as she signed the lease.
COLUMBIA, MO
#Street Art#Business Loop 70#Community#The Dive Bar#Gartner
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Monday, July 18

Local bookstore in Columbia works to improve reading skills. Downtown Columbia bookstore Peace Nook aims to broaden the way residents receive information and find ways to cater to all reading levels. Mark Haim has been involved with Peaceworks since 1982. He started as a volunteer and eventually became the Mid-Missouri...
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Jefferson City Police investigate three vehicle car crash

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo (KMIZ) The Jefferson City Police Department responded to a crash involving three vehicles leaving two people injured on Route C at Southwest Blvd Sunday evening. Winston D. Edwards was driving a Toyota eastbound on Route C approaching Southwest Blvd and Steven Bergstrom was driving a Ford northbound...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kmmo.com

GLASGOW MAN FACING FELONY CHARGE FOR ALLEGEDLY DAMAGING POLICE VEHICLE

A Glasgow man is facing a felony charge for allegedly damaging a police car. According to a probable-cause statement, while being detained in police custody in the parking lot of a bar, Dimitrix McCoy was placed inside a Glasgow police car while an ongoing investigation was in progress concerning a domestic assault which occurred at a different location.
GLASGOW, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia man who triggered MU alert pleads guilty

A Columbia man is arrested in connection with a shots fired incident that prompted an alert from officials at MU. Darrion Hill, 22, was arrested for first-degree harassment, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. He is being held in the Boone County Jail without bond.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Home south of Centralia destroyed by weekend fire

A Boone County home is destroyed by a weekend fire. The Boone County Fire Protection District reports it was called Saturday morning, just before 1:30 a.m., to a home in the 10,000 block of E. Greenfield Road south of Centralia. The homeowner made the initial call reporting multiple pets were trapped inside the home, then the phone line disconnected.
CENTRALIA, MO
KOMU

CPD investigates shooting in north Columbia

COLUMBIA - Police are investigating a shooting incident that left one man injured in north Columbia early Saturday morning. Officers were sent to the 1500 block of Raleigh Drive to investigate reports of shots fired at around 4:30 a.m, according to a Columbia Police Department press release. Police found one...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Remains of missing attorney found in Osage Beach

CAMDEN COUNTY - A local attorney reported missing since Wednesday, July 10, has been found dead inside his car Monday. Brian Byrd, 50, from Camdenton was found in the back seat of his Lexus by detectives from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office and the Osage Beach Police Department after responding to Lake Regional Hospital, according to a press release from the Camden County Sheriff's Office.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
lakeexpo.com

4683 Harbor Heights Lane, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065

Location, location, location! Ideal area as you are right in the middle of Osage Beach close to anything/everything you want but also has a nice neighborhood type feel. Upon driving up to home, you'll note the fantastic curb appeal, flawless landscaping & flat driveway. Entering the home, you'll notice it's well cared for & in immaculate condition, vaulted ceilings, LVP flooring, all stainless steel appliances & covered deck area that overlooks the back yard. Master suite features walk-in tile shower, soaking tub & huge walk-in closet. 3beds/2baths on the main level and downstairs is ready to be framed as it has plans for additional 2beds/1bath, family room, utility room and wet-bar area if desired. Lower level walks out back yard which has a 6' privacy fence. Don't wait any longer; make the move now to live in this ideal location at Lake of the Ozarks!
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KOMU

Stadium Boulevard repairs scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday

COLUMBIA - Repairs on Stadium Boulevard will begin next week between Route 163 (Providence Road) and Route 763 (College Street). A contractor working for the Missouri Department of Transportation will make the pavement repairs. Repairs will begin Wednesday, July 20, and carry over into the following Thursday. Work will take...
COLUMBIA, MO

