Whitehall, PA

Whitehall school board member accused of unwanted kissing

By 69 News
WFMZ-TV Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh Valley school board member and real estate agent is facing a harassment charge. Fady Salloum, 42, is accused of kissing...

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 4

Stacey Reamer
4d ago

is there any proof? or can one just make accusations and destroy somebody's life? are there witnesses?

Reply
4
 

