Whitehall school board member accused of unwanted kissing
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh Valley school board member and real estate agent is facing a harassment charge. Fady Salloum, 42, is accused of kissing...www.wfmz.com
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh Valley school board member and real estate agent is facing a harassment charge. Fady Salloum, 42, is accused of kissing...www.wfmz.com
is there any proof? or can one just make accusations and destroy somebody's life? are there witnesses?
Comments / 4