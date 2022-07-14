Whitehall school board member accused of unwanted kissing

UPDATE 2: 44-year-old woman identified as victim in fatal shooting outside warehouse. UPDATE: A woman’s body was found early Friday in the parking lot of a Lehigh County company, the Lehigh County coroner confirms. The woman was next to a red Jeep with New York plates and near Lineage Logistics in the 7100 block of Ruppsville Road in Upper Macungie Township. The SUV was struck by gunfire, media reports say. Coroner Daniel Buglio said he would rule soon on the manner in which the woman died and possibility on the cause of her death, but just before noon he couldn’t immediately confirm either that the woman was shot or that it was a homicide. He said expected to reach a conclusion after speaking to investigators and make an announcement soon. Township police couldn’t immediately be reached for more information. The county district attorney’s office didn’t have more information to release, a spokeswoman said.

