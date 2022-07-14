ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Brittney Griner Praised By Russian Basketball Team Captain, Official During Trial

TMZ.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral members of Brittney Griner's Russian basketball team came to her aid at her trial in Moscow on Thursday ... praising her character and leadership skills in testimonies inside of the courtroom. One week after pleading guilty to drug charges in the foreign country, Griner's trial pressed onward --...

www.tmz.com

Comments / 3

Related
The Independent

Simone Biles becomes youngest living person to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

President Joe Biden has awarded Olympic gymnast Simone Biles the Presidential Medal of Freedom, making her the youngest living person to ever receive the honour. The 25-year-old Olympic medalist is among the 17 honorees who were awarded the nation’s highest civilian honour on Thursday 7 July. Apart from being the most decorated US gymnast in history – winning 32 Olympic and World Champion medals – Biles has also been an outspoken advocate for mental health and sexual assault survivors.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brittney Griner
The Associated Press

Felix gets a bronze on her farewell at world championships

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Never mind that she got passed at the end of her last sprint around the track. Or ended up with a bronze medal instead of gold. For 15 memorable seconds Friday night at the world championships, Allyson Felix was sprinting alone in the sunshine, cruising past the stands and far ahead of the field down the backstretch. A few minutes later, she was taking her newly won prize and hanging it around her 3-year-old daughter’s neck. “I felt the love,” Felix said of her final run on the big stage. “And I felt joy running tonight.” She’s 36 now. So it was no huge shock that a runner 11 years her junior, Marileidy Paulino of the winning Dominican Republic team, eventually reeled her in. No big shame, either, that the U.S., saving the rest of its vaunted star power for big races over the next nine days of this meet, finished third in the mixed 4x400 meter relay, also behind the Netherlands.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball Player#Attorneys#Hashish#Russian#Npr
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Brittney Griner – Let’s all stay out of Russia

Brittney Griner is an American basketball star on trial in a courtroom outside of Moscow. She is a prisoner of Russia and is facing a possible prison sentence on drug charges. Griner recently pled guilty after Russian authorities accused her of having a vape cartridge with hashish oil in her luggage at an airport near Moscow on February 17, 2022. The guilty plea could potentially accelerate her case’s conclusion, clearing a path for either a deal with the United States to free her or, perhaps, a request for clemency.
BASKETBALL
hotnewhiphop.com

Birdman Reacts To NBA YoungBoy's "Not Guilty" Verdict

Today was a huge day for none other than NBA YoungBoy. As many of you already know, YoungBoy was in California this past week where he was battling federal gun charges stemming from his FBI arrest last year. His lawyers were working extremely hard to beat the case, and they came through with some pretty exceptional wins throughout the week which eventually led to his exoneration. The judge revealed that YoungBoy was not guilty, and fans couldn't have been happier.
NBA
ESPN

'We did it': Fred Kerley leads first American sweep of 100 meters at world championships in 31 years

EUGENE, Ore. -- Before the race, U.S. fighter jets zoomed over the stadium. Then, down on the track, Americans flashed a different kind of speed. Fred Kerley led the charge Saturday on an All-American night for track and field, headlining the first U.S. sweep of the sport's marquee event, the men's 100, in 31 years at the worlds. It placed a red-white-and-blue stamp on Day 2 of the first championships held on American soil.
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

NCAA champ Ross booted from worlds for missed doping test

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Back-to-back NCAA champion Randolph Ross was booted from the world track and field championships on the eve of his 400 meter preliminary race, about a month after officials could not locate him to take an antidoping test. The Athletics Integrity Unit announced Saturday it was provisionally suspending the North Carolina A&T sprinter for tampering with the antidoping process after an unsuccessful testing attempt on June 18. The investigation concluded, the AIU said, after officials interviewed him Thursday. Also ousted from the meet was Kenyan marathoner Lawrence Cherono, who tested positive for a banned substance used to treat chest pain resulting from lack of blood supply and oxygen to the heart. It was the same drug that led to Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s doping case at the Beijing Winter Olympics this year. Both athletes had been scheduled to compete Sunday.
GREENSBORO, NC
Yardbarker

Kelsey Plum's 22 powers Aces past Sun

Kelsey Plum's 22-point performance Sunday led five players in double figures as the Las Vegas Aces used a big third quarter run to topple the short-handed Connecticut Sun 91-83 in Uncasville, Conn. Chelsea Gray added 21 points and nine assists for Las Vegas (18-7), while A'ja Wilson scored 20 points....
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy