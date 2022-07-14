ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, AL

Over 10,000 pills seized in Morgan County drug operation

By Kaitlin Kanable
 4 days ago
MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Over 10,000 pills were recovered in packages being sent to southwest Decatur during the month of July.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said in early in the month they began an investigation with the Decatur Police Department and the U.S. Postal Service. During that investigation agents found between 10,000 and 12,000 pills thought to be Alprazolam (Xanax), a controlled substance.

In this case, because of the large number of pills recovered, they have been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences to be analyzed.

Agents warn they have seen a higher number of counterfeit pills in the Morgan County, Decatur area. They added that those pills usually contain ingredients that are not in the actual medication they are pretending to be and that can be dangerous.

“For instance, Agents have recovered presumed Alprazolam pills, but after further analysis, it was determined that the pills contained Fentanyl. Fentanyl is a highly potent opioid that is prone to trigger overdoses and deaths. According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, 4 out of 10 illegally purchased pills contained a lethal dose of fentanyl,” the sheriff’s office explained in their Facebook post.

Morgan County officials said the investigation is ongoing and multiple arrests are likely.

HPD officers help man get home

On every Huntsville police vehicle, you‘ll see the words "To Serve and to Protect." Police departments around the country share that motto. We found a good example of what that means, thanks to a viewer.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
