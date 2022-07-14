More baby formula options available under WIC
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi State Department of Health’s (MSDH) Women, Infants and Children’s (WIC) Nutrition Program will temporarily expand its formula options for participants.Entergy MS customers can sign up for $80 refund check
The expanded options include:
- Substitutes for Enfamil Infant
- Substitutes for Enfamil Gentlease
- Substitutes for Enfamil AR
- Substitutes for Enfamil Prosobee
Leaders with MSDH said the options are being offered in response to the ongoing nationwide formula shortage .
WIC participants can learn more online or by contacting their local WIC clinic.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
Comments / 0