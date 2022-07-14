More baby formula options available under WIC

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi State Department of Health’s (MSDH) Women, Infants and Children’s (WIC) Nutrition Program will temporarily expand its formula options for participants.

The expanded options include:

Substitutes for Enfamil Infant

Substitutes for Enfamil Gentlease

Substitutes for Enfamil AR

Substitutes for Enfamil Prosobee

Leaders with MSDH said the options are being offered in response to the ongoing nationwide formula shortage .

WIC participants can learn more online or by contacting their local WIC clinic.

