ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

More baby formula options available under WIC

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ciVQW_0gflKqwZ00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi State Department of Health’s (MSDH) Women, Infants and Children’s (WIC) Nutrition Program will temporarily expand its formula options for participants.

Entergy MS customers can sign up for $80 refund check

The expanded options include:

  • Substitutes for Enfamil Infant
  • Substitutes for Enfamil Gentlease
  • Substitutes for Enfamil AR
  • Substitutes for Enfamil Prosobee

Leaders with MSDH said the options are being offered in response to the ongoing nationwide formula shortage .

WIC participants can learn more online or by contacting their local WIC clinic.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Mississippi doctors encourage patients to keep guard up on COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The newest omicron variant of COVID-19 that has swept Mississippi and the nation isn’t playing around. According to health experts, those who’ve already had the virus, immunizations and boosters are still at great risk of contracting it. “We’ve entered a new phase of the pandemic, and we know more about the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

MSDH reports 3,291 new COVID-19 cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi has been increasing over the last few weeks. The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported there were 3,291 new cases on Monday, July 18. Five deaths were reported. The new cases were reported to the department between July 15 through July 17. […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi’s Walk for Diabetes to be held in October

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2022 Mississippi’s Walk for Diabetes will be held on Sunday, October 2 at Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance in Jackson. The event will be located at 1401 Livingston Lane and will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. According to organizers, registration...
JACKSON, MS
WLOX

Mississippi Natural Hair Expo makes return following COVID-19 hiatus

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - After a two year hiatus due to COVID-19, the annual Mississippi Natural Hair Expo is back. The party took place at the IP Casino in Biloxi. Several black-owned businesses gathered to showcase their products. Jewelry, clothing, and even skincare products were featured. Founder Jennifer McDonald says...
BILOXI, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Health
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
Jackson, MS
Sports
Jackson, MS
Government
Local
Mississippi Health
WAPT

Company setting up medical marijuana clinics across Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. — Doctors and patients are signing up to get certified for Mississippi's new medical marijuana program. Maryland-based Green Health Docs is planning to set up clinics across the state as the program takes shape. "Right now, we have an office in Biloxi, and we also have an...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi catfish producers struggle despite high market prices

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Catfish producers in Mississippi are receiving good prices for their products, but they’re facing issues from high heat and high costs for feed and fuel. Mississippi has 34,100 acres of catfish ponds found mostly in the Delta, with some scattered in Noxubee, Lowndes and Chickasaw counties in east Mississippi. According to […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

United way expands services to more counties in northeast Mississippi

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- The United Way of Lowndes and Noxubee Counties is expanding its services to four more counties in the region. Now, hundreds of folks will call the Columbus location in search of assistance programs in their community. And while the need continues to grow, more resources are becoming...
COLUMBUS, MS
WJTV 12

AAA: Mississippi leads nation with teen driver-related fatal crashes

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with AAA said Mississippi leads the nation with the most teen driver-related fatal crashes per capita during the summer. According to the organization, nearly 40 percent of Mississippi’s teen driver fatal crashes in 2020 occurred during the period from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Nationwide, 7,124 people died in teen driver-related […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wic#Baby Formula#Nutrition#Entergy Ms#Enfamil Ar Substitutes#Msdh#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

Home dedicated to former first lady of Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The local Habitat for Humanity chapter is dedicating a home to their founder and former Mississippi first lady. This year’s Women Build Project is in memory of Elise Winter. The founder of the Capital Area Habitat for Humanity chapter and former first lady of Mississippi passed away last July. She dedicated […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Renovations begin on moldy Mississippi federal courthouse

ABERDEEN, Miss. (AP) — Work has begun to renovate a northeast Mississippi federal courthouse long plagued by mold. WTVA-TV reports interior demolition began last week at the Thomas G. Abernethy Federal Building in Aberdeen. The U.S. General Services Administration announced in 2020 that it would spend $24.3 million to fix the building’s problems. That came after […]
ABERDEEN, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WLOX

COVID-19 cases rising again on the Coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - COVID-19 cases are up across Mississippi, and the spike is being felt on the Coast. When COVID-19 cases rise, you usually see more people wearing masks, and that was the case on Thursday at Edgewater Mall. Long Beach resident Joel Herr started having symptoms a week...
LONG BEACH, MS
WJTV 12

Cash 3, Cash 4 begin twice daily drawings July 31

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Lottery announced twice-a-day drawings for Cash 3 and Cash 4 games, along with a new featured called Fireball, will begin on July 31. Drawings for Cash 3 and Cash 4 will occur daily at 2:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Participants will be able to choose their own […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

“I hope people remember him as a really sweet individual”; Community members honor fallen deputy with memorial ride in Alabama

LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WRBL) – Grieving community members gathered at Lafayette Courthouse Square on Saturday for the memorial ride in honor of fallen Chambers County Deputy Sheriff, J’mar Abel. The ride was organized by the Fuller Memorial Benefit Group, a non-profit fundraising organization. Abel was killed nearly a month...
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
WJTV 12

Vicksburg lawyer named president of Mississippi Bar

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg lawyer, Blake Teller, was sworn in as the 117th President of the Mississippi Bar Foundation (MBF) on Friday, July 15. Teller joined the Mississippi Bar in 1991. He practiced law at a firm in Jackson until he returned to his hometown of Vicksburg to practice law with his father and grandfather in 1994. He’s practiced law for 29 years. Currently, he serves as the lawyer for the Warren County Board of Supervisors.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

32K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy