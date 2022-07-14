ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester License Commission shuts down Cambridge St. car shows, suspends liquor license

By Kim Ring, Telegram & Gazette
 4 days ago
WORCESTER — There will be no more car shows at a Cambridge Street business after a June 26 event was marked with traffic problems, loud music and public drinking.

City license commissioners, frustrated after spending months working out the logistics of allowing the car show on a small parcel at 387 Cambridge St., suspended the liquor license of Paradise Bar for one weekend after hearing about the problems.

A second weekend suspension was held in abeyance and would have to be served if there are any further problems at the establishment, commissioners said.

Javier Sanchez, speaking through an interpreter, told commissioners during their meeting that the music was out of control and no one was listening to his requests to turn it down.

That prompted commission Chairman Walter Shea to fire back.

"Mr. Sanchez, you're out of control," Shea said. "You did not do what we requested you to do."

Shea said Worcester Police Sgt. Thomas Needham of the Alcohol Enforcement Unit checked and learned that Sanchez never requested the required police details, though Sanchez told him the detail officers had, in the past, showed up without being requested.

Needham read from two police reports — one from an officer who responded to reports of a large event blocking traffic, and a second — filed later in the day — which said police found Cambridge Street reduced to a single lane, tents assembled and people openly drinking as loud music played.

Neighbors approached the officers to complain about the event which police then shut down, clearing the lot and quelling the music.

Officers said they were concerned about the lack of access for emergency vehicles, as well.

Commissioner Anthony Vigliotti said he was disappointed in the outcome of the event, which commissioners had seriously pondered allowing. Problems with the car shows date back to at least 2017, records show.

Vigliotti said none of the commissioners' requests were followed.

"Senor Sanchez, we're trying to help you with your business," he said. "If you can't follow the rules, we can't help you."

Commissioners said the liquor license suspension would be served July 29 and 30. A second weekend suspension is being held.

The commission also denied a request for another car show at the site for July 18 and Aug. 7.

"No more car shows," Shea told Sanchez.

"No music?" Sanchez asked.

"No more cars shows," Shea said. "No music."

