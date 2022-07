SCHENECTADY – When gun shots rang out at the Saw Mill Tavern it was 2:14 a.m., the place was packed, and bar patrons were forced to run for their lives. “Once we got there we were able to determined that there was a male victim inside the bar suffering from a gunshot wound to leg,” said Schenectady Police Lt. Ryan Macherone, “The second victim was a female and had already been driven by private vehicle to a local hospital, also suffering from a gunshot wound to her foot.”

