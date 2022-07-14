ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Congress discusses ways to improve ‘customer service’ for constituents

By Samantha Manning, CMG Washington News Bureau
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aKjon_0gflJMwK00
Federal Regulations Morning to Night FILE - The U.S. Capitol dome is seen from a window in the Cannon House Office Building at the Capitol in Washington, June 21, 2022. Federal regulations run through American life, touching on everything we consume, the air we breathe, the water we drink. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) (Patrick Semansky)

The U.S. Capitol is often known as the People’s House, serving as a workplace for elected leaders who work for the public.

But for voters, it’s not always easy to figure out how to get the help you need from your own U.S. Representatives or U.S. Senators.

“I’ve only tried to contact a Congress Member I think once, not too much avail,” said Corey Thornton, a Texas resident visiting Washington D.C. “I wish there was a little bit more of an open forum to be able to get commentary to them and get some dialogue back just to get an understanding of how they’re making the decisions they do.”

A House committee held a hearing Thursday to discuss ways to improve the process.

Taxpayer advocates urged lawmakers to create a Congress-wide data system that tracks constituent issues to identify trends of problems.

“For constituents, this would mean a more effective case-work system overall and the reassurance that Congress is learning from their individual experiences,” said Anne Meeker, Director of Strategic Initiatives for POPVOX Foundation.

Lawmakers also called for collecting more feedback from the people they serve.

They want to know how they’re doing when it comes to things like helping people get their requests to the proper federal agencies and with scheduling tours for government buildings.

“These are really important services and we have no idea if we’re doing a good job providing them,” said Rep. Derek Kilmer (D-WA). “Our job as Representatives is to give voice to our constituents and we need to hear from them.”

“It is often said that this is a people business,” said Rep. William Timmons (R-SC). “More accurately, it’s a service business.”

Pam Thornton, a Maryland resident, said she has contacted her U.S. Senators and U.S. Representatives before and has had success.

“I find them cooperative,” said Pam Thornton. “I find them to have good support staff to get back to you. They contact you by phone or by email.”

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) said his team uses mobile office hours across the state to offer more flexibility to the people he serves.

“I come from a business background, and you have to take care of your customer, so that’s how I think about this job,” said Scott. “We do mobile office hours. You can do zoom calls with us. You can telephone us. You can email us.”

The hearing also included discussion about Congress improving support services for staff working in the home state districts and calls to maintain more updated contact lists for liaisons at federal agencies so they can direct constituents to the right people.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MSNBC

Another Trump lawyer publicly turns against his former client

Among the amazing things about Donald Trump’s presidency is the number of prominent officials from his team who've ended up denouncing him. These were key members of the administration who worked closely with Trump, saw how he made decisions, learned how he processed information, and ultimately concluded they didn’t want to have anything to do with the former president.
POTUS
WEKU

Fauci says he is not retiring yet and will make an announcement when the time comes

Dr. Anthony Fauci says he will step down from his current position before the end of President Biden's term, but is far from making an official announcement. Fauci, the chief medical adviser to the president and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has said before that there is a "finite element to his tenure," but an interview with Politico sparked reports of retirement for the nation's top infectious disease expert.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Maryland State
City
Washington, DC
State
Texas State
AFP

America's Fauci to retire by end of Biden's current term

Anthony Fauci, who has helmed the United States' response to infectious disease outbreaks since the 1980s, will retire by the end of President Joe Biden's current term, he said in interviews Monday. I do want to do other things in my career, even though I'm at a rather advanced age," Fauci, who is also Biden's chief medical advisor, said to CNN. He told Politico he did not plan to stay in office long enough to see out Covid-19 because the disease was not going away soon. 
POLITICS
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
102K+
Followers
119K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy