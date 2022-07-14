ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

How Chuck Bieler made the San Diego Zoo world famous

kusi.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In the 1970s, a new era of zoos dawned as the world became aware of the challenges facing wildlife. To help save shrinking habitats and endangered wildlife populations, zoos had to evolve from their role as living museums...

www.kusi.com

kusi.com

Three orphaned bear cubs transferred to SDHS Ramona Wildlife Center

RAMONA (KUSI) – Three orphaned California black bear cubs have been transferred to San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center for rehabilitation over the past two weeks, it was announced Monday. Two of the cubs came from Valley of Falls in the San Bernardino Mountains, and the third...
RAMONA, CA
macaronikid.com

Beaches & Parks With Benefits-8 FREE & Cheap Spots To Visit Now!

Summer is in full swing are you having fun yet? If inflation is preventing you from having fun, try some of these fun ideas with your family and friends without breaking your wallet. The best part about living in San Diego is that there are a number of free and cheap things to do.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

The Afrofuturism Lounge creates a positive space for Black futurists to connect

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Afrofuturism Lounge, in partnership with Comic-Con, will be back in person for the 5th year this Thursday, July 21st. The lounge is a “unique aspirational global experience where Black Comix, cosplay fashionistas, and web-comic artists, advance their art centered in a space connecting a diverse Black geek community of creatives, critical thinkers and community builders to inspire futurist thought and industry opportunities.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

Before Gay Meant Gay: Meet San Diego’s Early LGBTQ Pioneers

Two progressive, upper-crust women who hosted a former president and first lady at their home at the edge of Balboa Park. A spiritualist who channeled famous composers and built one of the most stunning mansions in San Diego for himself and his companion. A celebrity female impersonator who’s still the talk of East County history buffs. And a La Jolla physician whose stunning secret made front-page news from coast to coast.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Stedman Graham hosts Neighborhood House 'Golf Gathering' in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — The Neighborhood House Association held the 12th Annual Golf Gathering to raise funds to help sustain the association's 28 programs, all programs that help the San Diego community. Stedman Graham, renowned author, businessman and long-time partner of Oprah Winfry hosted the 2022 golf gathering. Graham highlighted...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

Summer fun: Free activities offered at local parks

SAN DIEGO — Parks across San Diego County will host free events through the end of summer and beyond, with something for everyone if you’re looking to get outdoors. The San Diego County Parks and Recreation programs range from yoga to chess and mountain biking. The activities are free, but some require sign-ups.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

10 Things to Do in San Diego This Weekend: July 14-17

July 14-16 Hillcrest Pride Events: Pride of Hillcrest Block Party & San Diego Pride Parade. San Diego Pride Week continues with the Pride of Hillcrest Block Party and the San Diego Pride Parade at Pride Plaza in Hillcrest. The block party on Thursday and Friday will feature a drag show, DJ performances, go-go dances, free ferris wheel rides, food trucks and a dance party under the flagpole. Tickets can be found here. On Saturday, the San Diego Pride Parade begins at 10 a.m. at the Hillcrest Pride Flag with a 1.5 mile route that leads directly to the San Diego Pride Festival at Balboa Park. This year’s theme of “Justice With Joy” calls for colorful and celebratory floats that pair commemoration of San Diego’s LGBTQ+ community with appeals for justice in the constant fight for rights.
SAN DIEGO, CA
athomeincarlsbad.com

Leo Carrillo Film Festival in Carlsbad

The Leo Carrillo Historic Ranch Park in Carlsbad is hosting the 16th Annual Leo Carrillo Film Festival. Furthermore, if you enjoy historic movies, and being outdoors, this festival is for you. The festival takes place on 3 consecutive Friday nights…August 19, August 26 and September 2. Leo Carrillo Historic...
CARLSBAD, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

United to end San Diego to LA flights this fall

SAN DIEGO – United Airlines plans to end nonstop flights between the San Diego and Los Angeles airports starting this fall, the company confirmed Friday. The change will be effective as of Oct. 30, a company spokesperson said in an email. While not specifically addressing the shift, the company said it considers several factors in considering the success of an individual route including “customer demand in the local market, resources to support the operation, the needs of our broader network,” among others.
SAN DIEGO, CA

