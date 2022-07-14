Travels with Darley returns to New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –The high heat continues this evening over our entire state. Many cities once again toppling 100°. Moderately dry air helped reduce the overall number of storms and also raised high temperatures. We are, however, seeing more scattered storms in the northern mountains and over northeast New Mexico this evening. I-25 near Wagon Mound is looking at some very heavy rainfall. Otherwise, parts of the San Juan Mountains are also picking heavier rain. The vast majority of the state stays dry the rest of tonight with isolated showers over the northwest highlands wrapping up after 10:00 p.m. Dry and very warm conditions are expected overnight with lows in the 70s for the ABQ metro. It’s more of the same for Monday with high heat statewide and more PM mountain storms. The heaviest rain will likely set up over northern NM again.

