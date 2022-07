A trial date was set this week in Fourth Judicial District Court for 40-year-old Ronnie Holliman of Sheridan. Holliman on June 14, was arrested and charged with three counts of felony possession of a controlled substance. Holliman was in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and clonazepam. Holliman was also charged with two misdemeanors, criminal trespass and under the influence of a controlled substance. The drug possession charges are being prosecuted as felonies because Holliman has two previous drug possession convictions on his record and if he’s convicted on the current charges, he would have at least three convictions, which is a felony in Wyoming.

