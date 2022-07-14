US Marshals arrest suspect for connection to deadly May shooting

(Credit: Adobe Stock Images / Devin Reeson)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested a suspect in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in early May. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said Rashad Williams, 23, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Columbus, Ohio.

The May 8 shooting stemmed from a road rage incident that escalated to a shooting leaving one man dead and another woman injured.

Police charged Williams with murder and aggravated assault. Williams will be extradited to Savannah, SPD said.

Ashton Gibbs, 32, died on the scene and the woman, 30, was taken to a local hospital where she was treated for her injuries. The shooting happened in the area of Bull and Broughton streets around 2:30 a.m., SPD said.