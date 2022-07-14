ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

TASTE OF THE OZARKS: S’mores Bites

By KY3 Staff
KYTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Try this summertime favorite!. Preheat oven to broiler setting. In a medium-sized bowl mix together graham cracker crumbs, melted...

KYTV

SPONSORED The Place: Keep Your Bling Clean this Summer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Mother nature has been relentless with this hot weather and sweat, sunscreen and chlorine can wreak havoc on jewelry. If you must wear your bling in the heat this summer, Luisa with Cornerstone Fine Jewelry has some tips to help keep it clean.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Camp Character in Willard, Mo., holds an open house on Saturday

WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - Camp Character is an outgrowth of Willard’s Police Athletic League (PAL), aiming to follow the same lessons taught in Drug Abuse Resistance Education or a D.A.R.E. program. The camp’s purpose is to teach children life lessons and help them master hiking, archery, and zip-lining skills....
WILLARD, MO
KYTV

Fundraiser planned Sunday for new inclusive playground in Willard, Mo.

WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - The Willard Aquatic Center will be open from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. on Sunday for a fundraiser for the Better Together Playground. The Better Together Playground is a nonprofit organization created by local community members with the support of the Willard Parks and Rec Department.
WILLARD, MO
travelawaits.com

8 Ways We Entertained Our Teenage Grandkids In Branson, Missouri

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. For several years and for plenty of good reasons, Branson, Missouri, was at the top of the list for every bus tour company catering to senior adults. Branson offered a beautiful geographic setting, plenty of comedy and music shows, affordable lodging, and bountiful buffets. Along the way, Branson began to broaden its appeal to families with attractions such as Fritz’s Adventure, Butterfly Palace, Dinosaur Museum, and Promised Land Zoo — and it worked. Families discovered that this town, somewhat off the beaten path of convenient interstate highways, was indeed worth finding.
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

Heatwave scorches the Ozarks with near record highs

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- This graphic is forecast highs versus record highs for the next 5 days in Springfield.  As you can see, it’s going to be a hot week. Our WeatheRate most accurate team of meteorologists predicts this will be the week when we finally hit 100° in Springfield. The city has already hit 99° 7 […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Grass fires ignite Logan-Rogersville fields

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) -The heat is causing the grass to dry out and it’s leading to a number of grass fires in the Ozarks. Logan-Rogersville Firefighters have been hard at work this summer battling several grass fires, as many as 5 a week. The weather has created a perfect storm of factors that make it easy for these fires to start.
ROGERSVILLE, MO
KYTV

Ozarks Life: The King and his Axe-Man from Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Once upon a time, there was a King. And in his court, an axe-man, from Springfield. “He was very quiet,” Gary Ellison said about his longtime friend, Johnny Wilkinson. “John, never around me anyway, blew his horn about who he was and what he did.”
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield health leaders report dozens of heat-related illnesses

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports the highest rate of heat-related illness in Greene County since 2018. As of July 18, more than 60 individuals have sought emergency medical attention to address symptoms caused by heat overexposure, nearly double the rate in 2021. The KY3 First...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Someone planted hundreds of sunflowers on an empty Downtown Springfield lot

Recovering from a car accident, Alyssa Lindsay began walking around her community in Downtown Springfield once a day. It was on one of these walks that she noticed an empty lot and saw opportunity. Working with a team of community volunteers, Lindsay transformed what was once an excavated parking lot...
KYTV

Hundreds of local church volunteers help strengthen Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Hundreds of volunteers from the Courageous Church got out in the heat today to try and leave a mark on Springfield. Steven Williams, a volunteer at the event, said everything they do helps people in the future. “Everybody’s little bit of work has a huge impact...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

2022 Taney County Farm Family named

The 2022 Taney County Farm Family title was awarded to Rusty and Lisa Berry. The Berrys from Rueter were chosen by the Taney County Extension council and Taney County Farm Bureau organization to represent Taney County at the Missouri State Fair on Farm Family Day, which will be held on Monday, August 15, 2022, according to a press release from University of Missouri Extension Office.
TANEY COUNTY, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Familiar titles highlight Springfield Little Theatre’s 88th season

Springfield Little Theatre’s 88th season manages to be both familiar and brand new at the same time. SLT will put on seven shows in the 2022-23 season, all at the Landers Theatre (311 East Walnut St.). Six of those shows will be brand new for the community theatre, but most of the titles will be familiar to a wide variety of audiences.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

